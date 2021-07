North Texas’ Collin and Rockwall counties are some of the state's healthiest, according to a new report. Collin County was the healthiest community in Texas, coming in at No. 32 among the 500 counties ranked. Rockwall County held the No. 83 spot. Of the top 500, only 13 Texas counties made appearances. Slightly behind Rockwall at No. 95 is Williamson County which includes northern Austin suburbs like Round Rock and Cedar Park.