Rotten Tomatoes Predicts the 2021 Emmy Nominees

By Debbie Day
Rottentomatoes.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNominations for the 73rd Emmy Awards will be announced on Tuesday, July 13, and Rotten Tomatoes has a few thoughts on who will be contenders for the awards. We’re looking at Hacks, Ted Lasso, The Queen’s Gambit, and The Crown and their lead cast members to take up the bulk of nominations for top awards. Read on to find out who we think has the best chances at scoring a nomination and who the dark horses are to upset our expectations.

