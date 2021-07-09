Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Joe Buck recalls hilarious pants-down Larry Walker story

By Jordan Cohn
Posted by 
610 Sports Radio
610 Sports Radio
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Roy Oswalt had his way with the St. Louis Cardinals during the 2005 NLCS. Though he didn't fare as well the year before, recording a 6.75 ERA in 8.0 innings of work against St. Louis in the 2004 NLCS, he bounced back with vigor and put up a stellar performance. How good? Two starts, 14.0 innings pitched and only two runs allowed, leading to a 2-0 record, a 1.29 ERA and an eventual trip to the World Series for Houston — all of which led to him winning the MVP Award of the NLCS.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

610 Sports Radio

610 Sports Radio

Houston, TX
14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Houston, including the Texans, Astros, Rockets and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/sportsradio610
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Buck
Person
Roy Oswalt
Person
Randy Johnson
Person
Larry Walker
Person
Slash
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The St Louis Cardinals#Nlcs#American League#Big League#Astros#The Baseball Hall Of Fame#Spongebob#Rockies#Big Unit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World Series
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
News Break
MLB
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
MLBdallassun.com

Larry Walker, longtime Rockies star, announces he has COVID-19

Longtime Colorado Rockies star outfielder and 1997 MVP Larry Walker won't be attending this week's All-Star festivities in Denver because he has tested positive for COVID-19, he announced Sunday night on social media. "Sorry Denver!!! I was very much looking forward to attending festivities over the next few days. Even...
MLBthefreepress.ca

COVID-19 keeps Larry Walker out of all-star festivities

Larry Walker will not be attending the all-star festivities in Denver, because he has COVID-19. Walker announced in a Twitter message Sunday afternoon that he wouldn’t be back in the city where he played for 10 seasons with the Colorado Rockies. “Sorry Denver!!! I was very much looking forward to...
MLBPosted by
Audacy

Alex Rodriguez says he 'threw up' when he found out trade to Red Sox wouldn't go through

As we've previously chronicled in our Historical Trade Rumors series, Alex Rodriguez was nearly traded to the Boston Red Sox ahead of the 2004 season. In fact, in a new podcast Rodriguez says that he was willing to sacrifice "somewhere around $40 million" to facilitate a trade from the Texas Rangers to the Boston Red Sox. The three-time American League MVP even says that he has a contract signed by him, Red Sox principal owner John Henry and then-MLB commissioner Bud Selig, which would have redone his 10-year/$252 million deal and completed his trade to Boston.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

This insane trade could send Aaron Judge to the Giants

The San Francisco Giants could be in the mix for New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge at the MLB trade deadline this season. Tied for the most wins in the majors heading into Thursday, the Giants are in prime position to reach their first postseason five years. It won’t be easy given how competitive the NL West is, but San Francisco is arguably a few pieces from significantly increasing their World Series odds. One player who could headline a blockbuster splash at the trade deadline is Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge.
MLBchatsports.com

Atlanta Braves news: Marcell Ozuna suddenly generating some offense

Former(?) Atlanta Braves left fielder Marcell Ozuna. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports. Perhaps we should have expected this at some point, but former(?) Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna has started speaking out about his arrest. It has been nearly one month since the Atlanta Braves found out that their...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

4 Cubs who need to be traded out of town before deadline

The Chicago Cubs are going nowhere fast, so expect them to be selling off assets this month. The Lovable Losers have lost 11 straight games, and the Chicago Cubs are having a fire sale. There will be no Mary Christmas in July on the North Side of Chicago this year....
MLBNBC Sports

Phillies add former All-Star closer to their bullpen for Mets series

The Phillies have made some significant roster moves, particularly in the bullpen, ahead of this weekend’s important four-game series against the Mets in New York. Two of the relievers who contributed to the Phillies’ blowing three leads in Wednesday’s 13-12 loss to Washington are out: Sam Coonrod has been placed on the injured list with right forearm tendinitis and David Hale has been designated for assignment.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

3 hitters the Yankees should trade for right now

The New York Yankees have the potential to upgrade their roster big time by way of a trade. If the New York Yankees want to get back into the AL East mix, they are going to need to upgrade their roster by adding a hitter, or two, by way of a big trade.
MLB975thefanatic.com

5 Phillies That Could Be On The Move At The Trade Deadline

Yesterday we took a look at some affordable trade targets for the Phillies that they could target if they end up being buyers ahead of the July 30th trade deadline. The fact is, and we saw an example of it last night in the team’s 8-3 loss to the Chicago Cubs, there’s an equally good chance Dave Dombrowski will be selling at the end of this month. There’s an interesting balance to be found with this Phillies team, which sometimes seems significantly closer to competing than others, but there are a few players that could potentially be traded before the month is over. If the Phils hit a slide, these names very well may be on the backs of some other jerseys in August.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

This trade could help Braves buy low on Aroldis Chapman

The New York Yankees could be in fire sale territory after another skid has them on the outside looking in at the American League playoff race. Of course, that could all change within a week if the Yankees play themselves back into Wild Card territory. The status of a buyer or seller is so fragile these days.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta Braves: This Crazy Trade Could Land Joey Gallo

The Atlanta Braves need help on offense. Joey Gallo could be the main target to bolster this streaky offense. If we look strictly at the run differential, and total runs scored, it may seem like the Atlanta Braves are not in dire need of a boost in offense, even with the plethora of injuries they have. The truth is, if you dig deeper, it is an entirely different story.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Braves: 3 short-term replacements for Ronald Acuña if necessary

With Ronald Acuña going down with an apparent right leg injury, here are three short-term replacement options for the Atlanta Braves. The Atlanta Braves‘ 2021 campaign has not gone to plan thus far, mostly due to the numerous injuries they had to deal with on their roster On Saturday, the Braves saw star outfielder Ronald Acuña go down with a potentially serious right leg injury as he tried to field a fly ball during their game against the Miami Marlins. After attempting to walk off the field under his own power, Acuña sat down in tears and waited to be carted off to the dugout.
MLBaudacy.com

J.D. Martinez says Gerrit Cole snubbed Red Sox players at All-Star Game

Gerrit Cole, for years, has been regarded as one of MLB’s top starting pitchers, winning two legs of the AL’s pitching Triple Crown in 2019 while finishing second to teammate Justin Verlander in that year’s Cy Young voting. But he’s never been a particularly inviting presence, as evidenced by his guarded nature in interviews and gruff, bordering on hostile mound demeanor (a trait Twins slugger Josh Donaldson knows all too well), even chewing out his own manager Aaron Boone when he tried to pull him from a start earlier this month.
NFLPosted by
610 Sports Radio

Peyton Manning, owner of countless NFL passing records, bounces All-Star Game 1st pitch

The owner of countless passing records, two Lombardi Trophies and five NFL MVP Awards, Peyton Manning’s golden right arm has carried him to the top of his profession, ranking among the greatest quarterbacks of all-time. But, as witnessed during Tuesday night’s MLB All-Star Game in Colorado, connecting downfield with Demaryius Thomas or Marvin Harrison requires a much different skill set than throwing off a major-league pitcher's mound.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Tigers: 3 home run picks of the 2021 MLB Draft class

In the aftermath of the Detroit Tigers 2021 MLB Draft, plenty of analyses and thoughts are flying around. Time will be the true indicator of which of these players are going to be great and which are busts. Some of these will be traded from the Detroit Tigers, some will...

Comments / 0

Community Policy