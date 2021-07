In 2018, Mia became the first art museum in the country to add a zine archive to its permanent collection, and now, starting Thursday, it's showing it for the first time to visitors. The free Fly Zine Archive exhibit includes a selection of more than 60 zines across major urban areas in the '80s, '90s, and early 2000s, out of the hundreds collected by the artist and activist Fly NYC. In line with the social justice and counterculture that zines have been known for since the late 1800s, the exhibit highlights squatting and urban homesteading, protest and radical history, punk rock, and sexuality and gender identity.