BancFirst Corp. (BANF) Announces Appointment of Dr. Mautra Staley Jones as Director

 11 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ GS: BANF) today announced the appointment of Dr. Mautra Staley Jones as a director of the Company. She is the Vice President for Institutional Advancement and External Affairs at Langston University, as well the Executive Director of the Langston University Foundation and the Site Administrator of Langston's Oklahoma City campus. She received a Doctor of Education degree from Vanderbilt University. Dr. Jones was selected the 2021 National Mother of the Year and serves on the boards of several nonprofit organizations. Her initial term will expire with the Company's annual meeting of shareholders in May 2022, at which time she will stand for re-election.

