BancFirst Corp. (BANF) Announces Appointment of Dr. Mautra Staley Jones as Director

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InsCorp, Inc. shareholders elected James Fields to join the company's board of directors at its annual meeting. Fields has more than 20 years experience in the information technology industry and is a graduate of Vanderbilt University. In 2003, he founded Concept Technology Inc., which provides managed IT services for businesses and non-profits. Fields' company quickly grew from one employee to a staff of over 50, and is now one of the top IT companies in the region. "Among other criteria, a strong bank board is one that has a diverse set of skills represented," said Mike Qualls, Chairman of InsCorp and INSBANK. "As our organization is known for its utilization of technology, we're excited to have James' expertise at the board of directors level."