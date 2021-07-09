Cancel
CryptoNewsBreaks "“ BAND Royalty Featured on Gamechangers LIVE

StreetInsider.com
 11 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. BAND Royalty, the leading innovator of music-focused NFTs, was featured in a recent episode ofÂ Gamechangers LIVE, a podcast series that shines a spotlight on individuals who are gamechangers in their fields and shares perspective on their journeys, mindsets, struggles and successes in an effort to inspire and inform listeners. BAND Royalty Co-Founder Barnaby Andersun joinedÂ the broadcast, hosted by Executive Coach and Speaker Sergio Tigera, to discuss his background in emerging technology, the early days of blockchain and the unique ways that technological advancements empower people.

www.streetinsider.com

