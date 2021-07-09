CryptoNewsBreaks "“ BAND Royalty Featured on Gamechangers LIVE

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 19, 2021) - Global Wellness Strategies Inc. (formerly Redfund Capital Corp.)(CSE: LOAN) (FSE: O3X) (OTCQB: PNNRF) ("Global" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has signed a binding letter of intent ("BLOI") on July 12, 2021 with Cannvalate Pty Ltd ("CVL") based in Australia to acquire 100% of their wholly owned subsidiary, Shanti Therapeutics Pty Ltd, and all its assets focused on psychedelic MDMA-based drug development. This acquisition is focused on becoming the first and only company solving the puzzle of chronic pain with MDMA-based medicines utilizing clinical trials for the purposes of novel drug development.