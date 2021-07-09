Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Women's Health

Contraceptive mini pill to be made available over the counter in the UK

By Darcy Jimenez
pharmaceutical-technology.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe contraceptive pill will be available to buy over the counter at UK pharmacies for the first time after a landmark ruling from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA). Hana and Lovima, two brands of pill containing desogestrel – a synthetic progesterone – will be available to buy...

www.pharmaceutical-technology.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Contraception#Oral Contraceptive Pill#Uk#Mhra#Pharmacists#Guardian#Faculty Of Sexual#Reproductive Healthcare
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pregnancy
Country
U.K.
News Break
Women's Health
Related
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
HealthRefinery29

You’ll Soon Be Able To Buy The Contraceptive Pill In UK Pharmacies

The progesterone-only oral contraceptive pill (desogestrel 75 micrograms) will soon be available to women in the UK without a prescription. This comes after a reclassification of the progesterone-only pill by the Medicines & Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), which was authorised on 8th July. That means that this particular kind of contraceptive pill can now be bought over the counter.
PharmaceuticalsL.A. Weekly

Buy Modafinil Over The Counter | FREE Shipping

Disclaimer: This content is for informational purposes only. We don’t provide any medical advice, treatment, or diagnosis. Consult with a doctor if you need medical advice. Is modafinil over the counter available, and if it was, where can it be found? This is a question many people interested in buying Modafinil may ask. However, persons living in the US, UK, and Canada may have found that it is impossible to buy Modafinil over the counter from their local pharmacy without a prescription from the doctor.
PharmaceuticalsCourthouse News Service

Over-the-Counter Meds Not Automatically Available in All EU States

LUXEMBOURG (CN) — Just because one country has made a medication available without a prescription doesn’t mean it can be sold without one in another, the EU’s highest court ruled Thursday. In a ruling that was not immediately available in English, the European Court of Justice found that Budapest was...
Pharmaceuticalspharmaceutical-journal.com

Progestogen-only contraceptive pills approved for sale in pharmacies for the first time

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has approved two brands of progestogen-only contraceptive pills, containing desogestrel, to buy in community pharmacies without a prescription. The approval follows a safety review by the Commission of Human Medicines and two separate public consultations on the reclassification of the progestogen-only contraceptive...
Women's HealthVogue

Women Can Now Get The Contraceptive Pill Without A Prescription – Finally

The responsibility of taking birth control pills has always (unfairly) fallen on women. While hormonal birth control methods for a “male pill” have been studied since the ’70s – and developments are currently ongoing – it’s certainly not going to be a viable option, one that could see men shouldering their share of the burden of responsibility, anytime soon. Which is why a landmark ruling allowing women, for the first time ever, to buy the contraceptive pill over-the-counter in the UK has been hailed as a major win for women.
Healthpharmaceutical-technology.com

Blood plasma production: OK for the UK?

On 7 April, people in the UK were permitted to donate blood plasma for medicines for the first time in over 20 years. The plasma, which will be used to manufacture immunoglobulins, is being collected by NHS Blood and Transplant (NHSBT) at 14 sites as part of an initial three-month trial period.
Public Healthpharmaceutical-technology.com

No stone unturned: fighting Covid-19 with repurposed drugs

Alongside the race to develop new vaccines and treatments to combat the pandemic, scientists are exploring existing drugs that could be repurposed to treat Covid-19. Several trials – including the UK’s RECOVERY trial, the US’ ACTIV-6 programme and the international REMAP-CAP trial – are seeking to identify repurposed medicines that could be beneficial for patients with the virus.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Independent

Caribbean woman whose Windrush father served in Royal Air Force forced to shell out thousands to remain in UK

A Caribbean woman whose Windrush father served in Royal Air Force (RAF) for years has been forced to shell out thousands of pounds to remain in the UK due to what lawyers term “discriminatory” British nationality laws.Sharon Vitalis, 48, who worked for the NHS for more than 15 years, has been refused status under the Windrush Scheme on the basis that she was born in Germany while her father was deployed in the country.Her five siblings, all of whom were born in the UK, were British by birth.Ms Vitalis, whose family moved back to the UK months after she was...
HealthPosted by
The Independent

UK to challenge Malta over ban on those jabbed with India-made AstraZeneca vaccine

Boris Johnson’s government will confront Malta over reports it refused to accept UK travellers vaccinated with an India-made batch of the AstraZeneca vaccine, the transport secretary has said.Grant Shapps said the UK government would make clear that the vaccine made by the Serum Institute of India is “absolutely the same product” as batches made elsewhere.He made the comments in response to reports in the Daily Telegraph that a couple from Hull – Steve and Glenda Hardy – were barred from a flight from Manchester to Malta because they had had the Indian-made jab.The Covishield batch of the AstraZeneca jab made by the...
Healthpharmaceutical-technology.com

RDIF and Serum Institute partner to produce Sputnik vaccine in India

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Serum Institute of India (SII) have collaborated to manufacture the Russian Covid-19 vaccine, Sputnik, at the latter’s plant in India. The manufacturing of the first batch of Sputnik doses is anticipated to begin in September, with plans to make more than 300 million...
Industrypharmaceutical-technology.com

VitriVax: one-shot Covid-19 vaccines to improve global access

As Covid-19 cases and deaths continue to surge in low and middle-income countries, maximising access to life-saving vaccines is crucial to combating the pandemic. That’s where Colorado-based biotech start-up VitriVax, which has tasked itself with “eliminating the barriers to global vaccination”, comes in. Two of the key obstacles to getting...
Women's HealthChiropractic Economics

Femtech collective seeks a movement toward holistic women’s health care

For holistic caregivers, technology is filling the large gaps in female health care via the Femtech collective of companies. DIGITALLY-DRIVEN WOMEN’S HEALTH, dubbed “Femtech,” encompasses companies focusing on gynecological and maternal care, female reproductive cancers, fertility solutions, general wellness and more. The Femtech collective is “big data” analytics, artificial intelligence and a spotlight on a traditionally male-centered health care system that, given the evidence, has left women behind.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Has a New Warning For You

Even though nearly 178 million people in the U.S. have already gotten at least one shot of a COVID vaccine, the vaccine rollout in the U.S. has had some bumps along the way. One of the three vaccines available, Johnson & Johnson, was put on a temporary hold after health experts began to see cases of blood clots after vaccination. Once the vaccine was taken off its pause, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had to add a warning about the potential for blood clots following Johnson & Johnson vaccination. Now, the other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S. are getting similar treatment. If you've gotten the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, the FDA has a warning about a potential delayed side effect.
Public HealthFox News

Why some vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19

As the Delta variant of the coronavirus surges through the U.K., almost half of the country's recent COVID-19 deaths are of people who have been vaccinated. But doctors and scientists aren't sounding the alarm about the apparently high proportion of deaths among the vaccinated population. On the contrary, they say...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Free cocaine, meth and heroin for everyone: One city’s plan to tackle its drug problem

As the rate of illicit drug overdoses in Vancouver continues to soar, a group of activists have enlisted the help of a city councillor to hand out free samples of heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine - right in front of a police station.The province of British Columbia is the nexus of Canada’s drug overdose crisis, now in its fifth year of a public health emergency. Last month a report from the BC Coroners Service revealed that 160 people had died from an overdose in just the month of May – an average of 5.2 people per day. Chief Coroner Lisa Lapointe...

Comments / 0

Community Policy