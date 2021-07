Today's Skybound X #2 (of which no one has ordered enough) includes a new Stillwater character, a new end to Birthright and the first appearance of Everyday Hero Machine Boy ahead of his first graphic novel under the Skybound Comet YA line. But it is also the continuance of Rick Grimes 2000 from Walking Dead and Invincible co-creator Robert Kirkman and Invincible artist Ryan Ottley. Which is a mock take on what would have happened if the Walking Dead had continued on with the original pitch made to Image Comics to get the book published, that the zombie infection was to prepare the way for an alien invasion. With a number of Walking Dead characters now in spandex and using sci-fi weapons against their new alien overlords – including those who had been brought back from the dead as zombies. Some might think it destroys the emotional depth of the original story but… it's a zombie comic. All sorts of weirdness has already happened.