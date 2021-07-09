Jakub Jozef Orlinski, Franco Fagioli, Max Emanuel Cencic, Julia Lezhneva Headline Bayreuth Baroque Opera Festival 2021

As Longborough’s 2021 season moves beyond Wagner, a new venue takes centre-stage and the fun flows freely. Following Longborough Festival Opera’s concert performances of Die Walküre, the action for the season’s other three operas moves to its newly erected ‘big top’, designed to aid social distancing by creating a larger and more open space. The first of these constitutes a somewhat offbeat production of Così fan tutte, in which ideas are explored so dynamically that we feel just as engaged with the scenario as we are undoubtedly entertained by it.