Jakub Jozef Orlinski, Franco Fagioli, Max Emanuel Cencic, Julia Lezhneva Headline Bayreuth Baroque Opera Festival 2021

By David Salazar
operawire.com
 9 days ago

Bayreuth Baroque Opera Festival has announced its 2021 program, which is set to take place between Sept. 1 through 12, 2021. First up will be a production of Porpora’s “Carlo il Calvo” in a production by Max Emanuel Cencic. The opera will star Franco Fagioli, Max Emanuel Cencic, Julia Lezhneva, and Bruno de Sa, among others. George Petrou conducts the Armonia Atenea.

