Jakub Jozef Orlinski, Franco Fagioli, Max Emanuel Cencic, Julia Lezhneva Headline Bayreuth Baroque Opera Festival 2021
Bayreuth Baroque Opera Festival has announced its 2021 program, which is set to take place between Sept. 1 through 12, 2021. First up will be a production of Porpora’s “Carlo il Calvo” in a production by Max Emanuel Cencic. The opera will star Franco Fagioli, Max Emanuel Cencic, Julia Lezhneva, and Bruno de Sa, among others. George Petrou conducts the Armonia Atenea.operawire.com
