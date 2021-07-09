Pumpkinhead Returns With A Brand New 1/4 Scale Statue from PCS
Someone has summoned the Pumpkinhead demon once again as PCS Collectibles reveals their newest 1/4th scale statue. Coming in at 27" tall and 19" wide, this massive statue showcases the eerie demon from the hit cult classic horror film Pumpkinhead. The demon is beautifully sculpted with high attention to detail as the creature stands on a graveyard base. PCS Collectibles did not hold back on the detail of this creature, capturing its gruesome, eerier, and deadly looks perfectly from the film. Sideshow Collectibles is also offering an exclusive version of the statue that will give horror fans a secondary Pumpkinhead portrait featuring its final act depiction.bleedingcool.com
