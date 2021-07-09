UltraFlex demonstrates 30-second simultaneous induction brazing for 8 assemblies
By using induction brazing, the customer would achieve a significant cut on the brazing time, far beyond the one targeted, which would enable higher productivity rates. The time-efficient simultaneous induction brazing of 8 steel pool bodies for a manufacturer in the pharmaceutical industry has recently been demonstrated by UltraFlex Power Technologies. UltraFlex is a major provider of induction heating solutions and frequently demonstrates the application of induction heating for a number of industries.www.roboticstomorrow.com
