UltraFlex demonstrates 30-second simultaneous induction brazing for 8 assemblies

roboticstomorrow.com
 9 days ago

By using induction brazing, the customer would achieve a significant cut on the brazing time, far beyond the one targeted, which would enable higher productivity rates. The time-efficient simultaneous induction brazing of 8 steel pool bodies for a manufacturer in the pharmaceutical industry has recently been demonstrated by UltraFlex Power Technologies. UltraFlex is a major provider of induction heating solutions and frequently demonstrates the application of induction heating for a number of industries.

www.roboticstomorrow.com

#Energy Efficiency#Induction Heating#Induction Heater#Induction Brazing#Ultraflex Ultraheat Sm
