UltraFlex demonstrates 30-second simultaneous induction brazing for 8 assemblies

Perovskite solar cells (PSCs) represent a big hope for the future of solar cell technology, with the potential for low-cost production, high efficiency and incorporation into all sorts of flexible or multilayered devices. As the technology overcomes more of the challenges related to performance and stability that have held it back from commercial development, questions are increasingly being asked about the use of lead, a toxic material that’s at the heart of all of the best performing perovskite solar cell materials developed to date.