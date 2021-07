UPDATE: The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the inmate who died by suicide in the jail last week. Deceased is Gavin Wallmow, age 20 of Rhinelander. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office has reported the death of an inmate. According to a press release, at approximately 10 p.m. Thursday, July 8 corrections officers noticed an inmate attempting to take his or her own life.