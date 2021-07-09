South Dakota man killed, wife hurt in western Nebraska crash
OGALLALA, Neb. (AP) — A South Dakota man died and his wife was hurt in a crash on Interstate 80 in western Nebraska, the Nebraska State Patrol reported. The crash happened late Wednesday afternoon just east of Ogallala when a car driven by 72-year-old Judy Kennedy crashed into the back of a U-Haul trailer stopped on the interstate for a vehicle fire ahead of it, the Omaha World-Herald reported.rivercountry.newschannelnebraska.com
