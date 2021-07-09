Cancel
Public Health

U.S. COVID-19 vaccination campaign has saved 279,000 lives and prevented 1.25 million hospitalizations, Yale School of Public Health study finds

By Eliza Fawcett, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 9 days ago

The COVID-19 vaccination campaign launched in the United States in late 2020 has saved roughly 279,000 lives and prevented 1.25 million hospitalizations, according to a new study led by the Yale School of Public Health.

“The vaccines have been strikingly successful in reducing the spread of the virus and saving hundreds of thousands of lives in the United States alone,” lead author Alison Galvani, the Burnett and Stender Families Professor of Epidemiology and the director of the Center for Infectious Disease Modeling and Analysis at YSPH, said.

But until a greater number of Americans are vaccinated, the pandemic still poses a threat, particularly with the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant.

“The danger is not over. Now is not the time to let down our guard,” Galvani added.

The Delta variant made up more than half of new COVID-19 cases in Connecticut last week, according to a Yale School of Public Health lab that sequences COVID-19 cases in the state.

For the study, Yale School of Public Health researchers analyzed vaccinations and the pandemic’s trajectory from October 1, 2020 to July 1, 2021. Their model compared the course of the pandemic — accounting for the emergence of contagious variants of COVID-19 — with two hypothetical scenarios, one in which no vaccination program was administered and one in which only half as many daily vaccinations were administered.

In the scenario in which only half as many vaccinations were administered, there would have been 120,000 additional deaths across the country and 450,000 additional hospitalizations, researchers found.

The study was published by The Commonwealth Fund, a private foundation that promotes health care equity.

About 183.2 million people in the United States have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine so far, including 158.3 people who have been fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Roughly 67.3% of adults across the country have received at least one shot; in Connecticut, 68% of all residents have been vaccinated, according to the New York Times.

As of Friday, the United States’ COVID-19 death toll stood at 606,483 people.

Eliza Fawcett can be reached at elfawcett@courant.com .

