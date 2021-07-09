XPeng Inc. (XPEV) launches G3i smart SUV
XPeng Inc. ("XPeng" or the "Company") (NYSE: XPEV, HKEX: 9868.HK), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle ("Smart EV") company, today launched the G3i smart SUV, the mid-phase facelift version of the G3 in China, at a price range of RMB149,800 "" 185,800 post-subsidies, with delivery starting in September 2021.
