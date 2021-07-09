Robotics: The Era of AI and Autonomy

Dan Warner, CEO and co-founder of LGN, discusses how data scientists can be empowered in the era of edge computing and AI. For a while now, the position of data scientist has been one of the most hyped roles in technology and, indeed, business. It’s not hard to see why – as organisations wake up to the seemingly limitless potential in their data, they’ve realised they need people that can extract, analyse and interpret large amounts of data. The demand is such that there is ongoing talk of a data scientist shortage, particularly in more experienced, senior roles.