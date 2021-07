As you will undoubtedly be aware of, there has been more than an acceptable amount of blowback regarding the hiring of Chauncey Billups as head coach for the Portland Trail Blazers. In the recent press conference where he was officially unveiled, The Athletic’s Jason Quick asked a valid question regarding the sexual assault occurring in 1997. A perfect chance perhaps for Billups to use this particular platform to address the situation and to make clear his position on what happened that evening and to not be sheepish in a response.