P27 Nordic Payments secures merger approval from EU Commission

finextra.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe European Commission today announced merger approval for the P27 Nordic Payments initiative to establish its pan-Nordic payments platform. This approval marks a significant milestone for the initiative which is working toward the creation of a common payments infrastructure across the Nordic region. The merger approval was an essential step...

www.finextra.com

#European Union#Nordics#Open Banking#P27 Nordic Payments#Eu Commission#The European Commission#Pan Nordic#Swedish#Danske Bank#Swedbank#Op Corporate Bank#The P27 Board#The Eu Commission#Mastercard#Nordea Group#Dnb Bank#Finextra Research#Kyc
