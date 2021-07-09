P27 Nordic Payments secures merger approval from EU Commission

The European Banking Authority (EBA) launched today a public consultation on draft Guidelines providing clarity on the application of the limited network exclusion requirements, which certain payment instruments might benefit from, as laid down in the revised Payment Services Directive (PSD2). Such payment instruments include store cards, fuel cards, public transport cards, and meal vouchers. Given the significant inconsistencies the EBA has identified on how this exclusion is applied across the EU, the proposed Guidelines aim at clarifying specific aspects of its application, including on how a network of service providers or a range of goods and services should be assessed in order to qualify as ‘limited’, the use of payment instruments within limited networks, the provision of excluded services by regulated financial institutions and the submission of notification to competent authorities (CAs). The consultation runs until 15 October 2021.