Wes Anderson Won’t Hold Cannes Press Conference For ‘French Dispatch’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Wes Anderson won’t be taking any questions in Cannes because “The French Dispatch” isn’t getting a press conference. Variety has confirmed with festival sources that the movie’s creative team won’t be made available to the press. The film has been missing from the press screening and conference schedule since Cannes kicked off earlier this week, but many assumed that it would be added later on, closer to its July 12 premiere.variety.com
