Wes Anderson Won’t Hold Cannes Press Conference For ‘French Dispatch’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By Manori Ravindran
Variety
Variety
 9 days ago
Wes Anderson won’t be taking any questions in Cannes because “The French Dispatch” isn’t getting a press conference. Variety has confirmed with festival sources that the movie’s creative team won’t be made available to the press. The film has been missing from the press screening and conference schedule since Cannes kicked off earlier this week, but many assumed that it would be added later on, closer to its July 12 premiere.

Variety

Variety

Person
Elisabeth Moss
Person
Wes Anderson
Person
Benicio Del Toro
Person
Owen Wilson
Person
Léa Seydoux
Person
Tilda Swinton
Person
Adrien Brody
Person
Willem Dafoe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannes Film Festival#The French Dispatch#American
