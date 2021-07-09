The Dish: 5 things to eat and drink in Boston right now

Including vegan meatballs, dosas, and saffron fried rice.

Baked meatballs at Double Zero. Adrian Mueller

Wondering what to eat and drink in Boston this weekend? The Dish is a weekly guide to five things in the local restaurant and bar scene that are on my radar right now. Shoot me an e-mail at [email protected] to let me know what other dishes and drinks I should check out.

From a beloved pop-up to a meal delivery service, Littleburg founder Graham Boswell has been cooking truly excellent, vegetable-forward fare with a Mediterranean slant since 2017. Starting Friday, the restaurant finally has its very own physical space, a takeout counter sandwiched between Field & Vine and Bronwyn in Somerville’s Union Square. The opening menu is a delight: mushroom pitas, summer squash baba ganoush, seitan gyros, spanakopita, and more. I’ve got my eyes on the saffron fried rice, which comes with falafel, charred cabbage, herb salad, and preserved lemon tahini. The new location doesn’t have seating yet, but there are parklets nearby, and Boswell will be setting up a tent outside to keep guests sheltered from the rain while they order.

Want more vegan food? Chef Matthew Kenney’s Double Zero pizzeria and wine bar, a Michelin-rated restaurant out of New York City, opens on Newbury Street Friday. There’s plenty to be excited about, especially if you’re vegan — the plant-based menu has really nailed pizzas made with macadamia ricotta, cashew mozzarella, and almond parmesan, along with “pepperoni” that’s convincing enough to mimic the real thing. But look beyond the pizza, especially at the baked vegan meatballs, which come slathered in an aromatic tomato sauce, and the pizzaiola — roasted cauliflower and garbanzo beans tossed in an herb-laden dressing. There are bottles of great wine, too, and with all of Double Zero’s communal seating, you’ll be making new friends in no time.

Masala Dosa at Madras Dosa Co. – Courtesy of Madras Dosa Co.

Think of your visit to Madras Dosa Co., which arrived in the Seaport this week, as a choose-your-own-adventure outing. The fast casual spot specializes in dosas, but there are dozens of fillings to choose from — spicy potatoes, paneer, samosa, mango, apples, jam, Lays chips, cashew nuts, you name it. The lentil crepes can be made both sweet and savory, but they should definitely be followed by gulab jamun, a milk solid-based dessert. I’m also excited that Madras offers Thums Up, a brand of soda in India that has a pretty fascinating history.

Could this be my new dream bar? All signs point to yes. The owners of Bow Market’s gâté comme des filles and Picnic & Pantry are behind Zuzu’s Petals, a new wine and desserts bar in Inman Square that soft opens this weekend. Not much is known about the menu, but there have been mentions of crème brûlée, and to be honest, that’s all I really need. Zuzu’s Petals, which is located in the old City Girl Cafe space, is currently taking reservations for Friday and Saturday seatings starting at 5 p.m. Bonus: The bar is a cell phone-free zone, so you’ll have to, you know, talk to your neighbor. Like the good old days!

The rate of new beer gardens opening around Boston has been fast and furious over the past few months, but there’s always room for more. Enter Notch Brewing’s Brighton taproom and beer garden, which opens Friday at 4 p.m. Located within The Speedway, a new open-air marketplace, the taproom is a cozy addition to the neighborhood’s beer scene, and offers a solid selection of Notch staples on tap, including The Standard, Lojko, and Dog & Pony Show. If you stop by on Friday, Bonetown Burgers & BBQ food truck will be on site, while the Zaaki food truck will be stationed outside the brewery on Saturday. Before you leave, snag a four-pack of Reel to Reel, Notch’s cologne-style golden ale that just came off the canning line.