Interview: Kyle Byrd from Kaiju Transmissions Podcast

Kyle Byrd has been a big name in kaiju-related journalism, and is most well-known for co-founding the ambitious and prolific Kaiju Transmissions Podcast with Matt Parmley. Over the course of only about five years, the Kaiju Transmissions Podcast has really exploded and netted tons of huge interviews and over two hundred episodes! Byrd also was a huge part of the Kaiju Masterclass online virtual con, which our own Patrick Galvan also helped to work on. Nicholas Driscoll asked Kyle to do an interview on his kaiju-related activities, and he graciously accepted, with the following as a result.