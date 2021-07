Eddie Alvarez, co-owner of Salem’s Alvarez Family Boxing, recalls the precise moment in 2019 when he decided the time had come to realize his long-time dream. “I was driving back from visiting my parents on one of those winter evenings when it’s dark at 4 p.m.,” Alvarez said. “When I got back, I told my wife Carley, ‘I’m ready now. We’re going to do this.'”