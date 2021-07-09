CSX Railroad Repair Work To Close State Road 60 In Tampa

TAMPA, FL.- Beginning today (July 9), Adamo Drive (State Road 60) will be closed to all traffic between 28th St. and 34th St. in Tampa for CSX railroad crossing repair work. SR-60 is anticipated to reopen in the evening on July 10th, weather permitting.

Traffic will be detoured around the CSX work zone.

Motorists should use caution and follow detour signs.

