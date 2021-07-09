Cancel
Jake Paul Gives Conor McGregor A Harsh Press Conference Review

By Nicole Bosco
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJake Paul was watching the UFC 264 press conference and had some criticism for Conor McGregor. The biggest Pay-Per-View of the year is just one day away and the anticipation for UFC 264 is mounting. To get fans even more excited for the trilogy matchup between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor, the UFC held a press conference with the main event fighters in Las Vegas. McGregor was in rare form, much like his old self, slinging insults at Poirier, but not everyone was entertained.

