What Happens To Police Dogs When Marijuana Is Legalized?

By Maria Loreto
thefreshtoast.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrug sniffing dogs are becoming more and more irrelevant as marijuana earns legal status across the U.S. K9 units, also known as police or sniffing dogs, are used to track scents and spot suspicious smells. In the age of legal marijuana, their services are becoming more and more irrelevant, with different states having to retire them due to the legal complications they provide. Retiring police dogs isn’t as ominous as it sounds; these guys are simply given up for adoption or sent to a different state to do their work.

