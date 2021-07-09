Stream Realty brokers build-to-suit industrial lease for HomeGoods in Forth Worth
Stream Realty Partners (Stream), a national real estate services, development, and investment company, announced today that they represented Clarion Partners and a real estate fund advised by Crow Holdings Capital in the execution of a 20-year, approximately 1,000,000-square-foot build-to-suit lease for HomeGoods, which is part of The TJX Companies, Inc. family of brands and a national off- price home fashions retailer, at Carter Park East in Fort Worth, Texas.rejournals.com
