Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kentucky State

COVID-19 on increase in Kentucky again, vaccines urged

By TOM LATEK Kentucky Today
Sentinel-Echo
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Kentucky has begun to see another uptick in COVID-19 cases, according to State Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack. During a Capitol press conference, Stack said Kentucky had seen eight straight weeks of declines. “Last week, there were 100 more cases than the week before. The positivity rate is also going up. It has increased more than one percentage point over the last eight or nine days. I think those are real increases. The real question is, will the vaccines help to keep those at lower levels, and will it keep the hospitals and the ICUs from getting filled up?”

www.sentinel-echo.com

Comments / 2

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Health
Local
Kentucky Coronavirus
City
Frankfort, KY
Local
Kentucky COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Kentucky Government
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Vaccines
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Beshear
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19#Kt#State Public Health#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Says Where Cases Will Rise Next

Depending on where you're reading this, the coronavirus pandemic may seem nearly over or coming back. The truth is, it's coming back if we don't stop it. The more transmissible Delta variant is spreading, mainly through unvaccinated swaths of the country, and threatening to spin off more dangerous mutations. That's why Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has been speaking to states that are in trouble—and he delivered a warning that affects us all. Read on for six things that may save your life—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Kansas Stateclassiccountry1070.com

Southeast Kansas residents urged to get the COVID-19 vaccine as cases surge

Health officials in southeast Kansas are urging residents to get vaccines against COVID-19 as the delta variant spreads across the region. Kansas counties have higher vaccination numbers than Missouri counties across the border, but they lack the herd immunity needed to insulate the community from a new outbreaks. Over the...
Indiana Statewdrb.com

Delta variant, vaccination rates drive uptick in COVID-19 cases in Kentucky, Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After weeks of decline, COVID-19 cases in Kentucky are creeping up again. The numbers are nowhere near the levels seen in the worst of the pandemic, but the state’s positivity rate is rising. On July 1, Kentucky reported a positivity rate of 1.99%. One week later, on July 8, the rate stood at 2.92%. On Wednesday, July 14, the rate was 3.81%.
Alabama StatePosted by
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

Alabama’s COVID New-Case Average Quintuples in 10 Days, as Health Officials Struggle to Get More People Vaccinated

The fears of many Alabama health care professionals may be realized, if the latest numbers on new cases of COVID-19 are any indication. BirminghamWatch’s periodic analysis of the number of new cases, hospitalizations and deaths resulting from the virus, spikes have shown up in all major categories over the past two weeks. In some cases, the numbers have multiplied over the period that includes the Fourth of July holiday weekend.
Santa Barbara County, CASanta Barbara Edhat

Public Health Remains Vigilant in Assessing COVID-19 Delta Variant

Source: Santa Barbara County Public Health Department. The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department remains vigilant in the assessment of the increase in COVID-19 cases and the impact of the Delta variant within the county. The Delta variant is labeled as a variant of concern by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and is known to have increased transmissibility.
Orlando, FLPosted by
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando offering mobile COVID-19 vaccine events to increase vaccination rates before school starts

ORLANDO, Fla. — The city of Orlando just announced 14 more opportunities for people to get their COVID-19 vaccine in the city before the next school year starts. The city is hosting mobile vaccine sites at seven different neighborhood centers across Orlando to try to get as many parents and eligible students vaccinated before heading back to classrooms next month.
Charleston, WVParkersburg News & Sentinel

Two COVID-19 deaths reported as officials urge vaccinations

CHARLESTON — Two deaths were reported Tuesday morning from the COVID-19 coronavirus in West Virginia since the last pandemic update by the Department of Health and Human Resources. The department has confirmed the deaths of a 72-year-old woman from Kanawha County and a 93-year-old man from Mercer County. The death...
Oklahoma Statekswo.com

State health officials urge vaccination after COVID-19 spike

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Department of Health says there were 551 new cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma since Thursday and the average over the last seven days is the highest it’s been since mid-April. The health department reported there have been 92 cases of the Delta Variant...
Belmont County, OHTimes-Leader

COVID-19 caution urged at festivals

ST. CLAIRSVILLE — COVID-19 cases are increasing by small increments in Eastern Ohio, and the public is reminded to take care when attending festivals that had to be canceled in 2020. Belmont County Deputy Health Commissioner Robert Sproul said there have been no cases of the more contagious Delta variant...
Central, LALivingston Parish News

Residents urged to be wary of scams regarding COVID-19 vaccine lottery

Officials are urging Louisiana residents to be wary of scams regarding the state’s COVID-19 vaccine lottery after recent reports of bogus calls. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) of South Central Louisiana sent out the warning in a statement Wednesday. Earlier this week, the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office was alerted...
Kidsnbc25news.com

MDHHS urges families to vaccinate children for COVID-19 in latest town hall

Today, MDHHS held a virtual townhall to address parents and families’ questions surrounding children receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. Veronica McNally, the founder of the Franny Strong Foundation and I Vaccinate and consumer representative on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices hosted the event. She was joined by local doctors, educators and advocates of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Tyler, TXktbb.com

Roberts urges vaccinations as COVID-19 cases rise

TYLER — The nationwide rise in COVID-19 cases has hit East Texas. NET Health’s George Roberts says the number of positive cases in the region is increasing. He adds that the number of patients in Tyler hospitals doubled over the last week — going from 45 a week ago Thursday to 85 this past Thursday. Roberts also notes that the Delta variant has arrived in the East Texas region — and appears to be the number one cause of the spikes in his coverage area. He additionally says according to state health officials, the Delta variant is now making up roughly 50 per cent of the state’s positive cases. Roberts’s advice: the same as it’s been for months — get vaccinated.

Comments / 2

Community Policy