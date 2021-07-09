Guy Fieri is Superman and jump shots are his kryptonite
If you don’t like Guy Fieri, we don’t like you. Sorry if that sounds harsh, but if you’re here to bash the goateed GOAT, then you might as well turn around and head back the way you came. This isn’t about making fun of Fieri, by most accounts a genuinely stand-up dude who has somehow made more money off flaming bowling shirts and red Camaros than Smashmouth. This is about showing that no matter what you do or how great you are it—in this case, whipping up Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Mezcalitas and raising $21.5 million for unemployed restaurant workers at the height of the pandemic—there’s always going to be something you’re equally not good at, and that’s OK.www.golfdigest.com
