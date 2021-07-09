Guy Fieri is Superman and jump shots are his kryptonite

Space Jam: A New Legacy star LeBron James took some time to throw some shade on critics of the movie. The King has some celebrating to do. Despite some fervor on Twitter and other social media platforms, the kids showed up and showed out for the movie. (That’s not to discredit anyone leery of the entire project, but it was easy to see a scenario like this occurring after seeing similar performances from other family films during the pandemic.) Space Jam: A New Legacy netted $13 on opening Friday on the road to a possible $32 million weekend overall. It managed to dethrone Black Widow, which was sitting on the throne but earned $25.6 in its second weekend. It set the pandemic record last weekend and will sit at $131.3 million by the end of this week. Check out what King James had to say on Twitter down below: