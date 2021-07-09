Cancel
Business

Full interview with Tom Farley, Brendan Blumer on SPAC merger with Bullish

CNBC
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrypto startup Bullish plans to go public in a reverse merger with the special purpose acquisition company backed by Tom Farley, the former New York Stock Exchange president. Farley's Far Peak Acquisition Corporation SPAC jumped roughly 4% in the premarket on the news. Farley and Brendan Blumer, founder of blockchain company Block.one and incoming chairman of Bullish, joined "Squawk Box" on Friday to discuss.

