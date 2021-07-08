Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Buy Intel Stock to Counter Threat to Taiwan

By Jon Markman
Street.Com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolitical leadership in China seems determined to take control of Taiwan, its self-governed island neighbor 100 miles away. Here is what it means for investors. Institutional money managers are worried about the fallout for semiconductors, according to Jim Cramer. The financial news commentator says a China/Taiwan war could knock out the chip sector.

www.thestreet.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Cramer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taiwan Semiconductor#Semiconductor Industry#Intel Stock To#Intc#Aapl#Southeast Asian#Tsm#Reuters#Chinese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Intel
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Qualcomm
News Break
Apple
News Break
Nvidia
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Country
China
Related
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Is It Time To Buy Amazon Stock?

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) have held above an important support level, and the stock could be forming a base for a new uptrend. $3,520 was resistance for AMZN in April and June. When it reached this level, it crashed into a wall of sellers and a downtrend followed. But...
StocksBusiness Insider

Why Texas Instruments Stock Is Trading Lower Today: Cramer Weighs In

Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) shares are trading lower Thursday despite the company reporting better-than expected Q2 financial results. Jim Cramer said Thursday on CNBC's 'Squawk On The Street' that the conference call was 'one of the worst conference calls' he has ever heard. The company told a 'negative story,' Cramer added.
Stockscityindex.co.uk

Top US stocks to watch: Twitter, Snap and Intel

Twitter is scheduled to release second-quarter results after the markets close today, with Wall Street expecting strong growth in users and to hit the top end of its guidance. Twitter has said revenue will be between $980.0 million and $1.08 billion in the second quarter and that it will book an operating loss of $120 million to $170 million. That would compare to the $683.4 million in revenue and $124 million loss reported in the second quarter of 2020. Analysts are expecting Twitter to hit the upper-end of that range with revenue of $1.06 billion, according to a Reuters-compiled consensus. Monetizeable daily active users are expected to grow by 10% in the quarter.
StocksForbes

Amkor, eBay: Value Tech Stocks Offer The Best Of Both Worlds

Our theme of Value Tech Stocks - which is comprised of tech stocks with a market cap of over $5 billion and a price to earnings multiple of under 20x - has rallied by about 19% year-to-date, outperforming the S&P 500 index which is up by about 15% over the same period. We see this outperformance continuing in the coming quarters as well, as the stocks in the theme stand to benefit from increasing digitization of the economy following Covid-19 and higher corporate IT spending, without being weighed down by potentially higher interest rates and inflation concerns, unlike other high-growth, high multiple-tech stocks.
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Is IPO Stock LegalZoom.com a Buy?

LegalZoom fulfills a key need for its customers, which include both individuals and small businesses. Its recent performance reveals strong revenue growth, even during the pandemic. The 2021 market for initial public offerings (IPOs) is hot with a record high of nearly $350 billion raised during the first half of...
StocksBusiness Insider

Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Coca-Cola, Microsoft Or Apple?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”. That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why a stock is moving. Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when...
StocksBusiness Insider

Higher Open Anticipated For Taiwan Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market on Thursday wrote a finish to the four-day losing streak in which it had tumbled more than 570 points or 3.3 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just beneath the 17,575-point plateau and it's predicted to open in the green again on Friday.
Stocksinvesting.com

Buy These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks Now

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU), McAfee (MCFE), and Trimble (TRMB) are 3 tech stocks with strong fundamentals. Recent market volatility could be a great opportunity to add exposure.We've had our first major bout of market volatility in a couple of months. Given that the bull market remains intact, it's presenting an opportunity to add exposure to some high-quality stocks. While the fortunes of some sectors have deteriorated, technology is an exception. Low rates are helpful as are the litany of strong earnings reports. Below, we provide a look at three of the most oversold tech stocks you should consider adding to your portfolio: Micron Technology (MU), McAfee (MCFE), and Trimble (TRMB).
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

ASML Earnings Are Pushing Semiconductor Stocks Higher

In today's video I look at fundamentals and recent earnings for ASML Holdings (NASDAQ:ASML). Below I share a few highlights from the video. On June 21, 2021, ASML reported strong earnings, causing its stock price to jump over 5%. Numerous semiconductor stocks like Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) are also up for the day since ASML products are used to create semiconductor chips, creating a bullish scenario for semiconductor investors.
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

AMD Stock to $100 - Here Is How It Will Get There

Are semiconductor stocks a buy now? Nvidia (NVDA) - Get Report and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) - Get Report have been rallying after a quick pullback last week. Of course, the rest of the market was under pressure too, but this group has a lot of investors’ attention. Nvidia stock...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

This Trader Says To Buy Apple And These 3 Growth Stocks At Current Prices

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is trading lower Wednesday following intense flooding in Zhengzhou, a city in China's Henan province where Apple's largest iPhone assembly plant is located. CNBC reported operations at the plant weren't impacted by the floods. Investors need to pay attention to how long the flooding continues in China,...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

4 Dow Stocks With 48% to 58% Upside, According to Wall Street

The Dow Jones' 30 components are a diverse collection of time-tested and profitable businesses. Wall Street's high-water price targets should probably be taken with a grain of salt. For the past 125 years, arguably no stock index has been more widely followed than the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI). The...
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Intel, Airtel Collaborate To Drive 5G

Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) and India's premier communications solutions provider Bharti Airtel collaborated to drive network development of 4G and 5G virtualized radio access network (vRAN) and open radio access network (RAN) technology. The partnership aims to transform Airtel's networks to reap the full possibilities of 5G for its customers....
StocksInvestopedia

Intel (INTC) Option Traders Primed for Rise on Earnings

Investors have kept the share prices of Intel Corporation (INTC) range bound ahead of the announcement of its second quarter earnings report. With a growing number of out-of-the-money call options in the open interest, it appears that options traders are positioned to anticipate a positive move. The unusual option trading may create a strong upward trend in the price action if INTC delivers a positive earnings surprise.
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

Nasdaq Inc. Shares Rise on Plan to Spin Out Private Market

Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) - Get Report shares rose on Tuesday as the financial-exchange company said it would spin out its market for shares of private companies. That market, called Nasdaq Private Market, is where investors can buy stock in companies that aren’t yet public. Only accredited investors may put their...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Is Nvidia Stock a Buy Now After the 4-for-1 Stock Split?

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) will be executing a 4-for-1 stock split, and shares are expected to start trading on a split-adjusted basis on July 20. The stock closed at $751.19 on July 19 with a $468 billion market cap. The price-to-earnings ratio was 89, based on a $751 share price. The company had blowout earnings last quarter, reporting over 88% year-over-year revenue growth and a 33.77% net profit margin. The share price ran to a high of $835 before pulling back. Is Nvidia stock a buy now?
StocksStreet.Com

Nvidia Stock Split: Jim Cramer Says Buy the Stock Today

Nvidia (NVDA) - Get Report shares moved lower Tuesday as its four-for-one stock split took effect on July 20. As of intraday trading, Nvidia stock was down 2.46% to $183.18. The selling of the stock was far from a surprise for Jim Cramer, who told Action Alerts PLUS senior analyst Jeff Marks that when a stock is split, investors often take the opportunity to cash in on one of their new shares.
Stocksinvesting.com

4 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy on the Dip

Because the stock market is expected to remain volatile on concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant and high inflation, dividend-paying stocks could be ideal bets now to ensure a steady stream of income. This may be even more the case if one targets such stocks from the booming technology industry. Thus, we believe dividend-paying mega technology players Microsoft (MSFT), Cisco (CSCO), Intel (INTC), and Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)—which are currently trading at valuations that are lower than their recent highs—are good picks now. Let's discuss.Because the stock market is expected to remain in a correction mode, or at least volatile, in the near term due to investors’ concerns about the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant and high inflation, investing in dividend-paying stocks could help investors ensure a steady income stream. However, not every dividend-paying stock is necessarily a good bet now.
StocksInvestorPlace

7 Great Momentum Stocks to Buy Before July Ends

Most of us probably remember learning about momentum in science class. The basic principle is this: Objects remain unchanged unless acted on by external forces. This concept also applies to momentum stocks in the markets. Momentum investing is essentially the polar opposite of the oft-repeated “buy low, sell high” strategy....

Comments / 0

Community Policy