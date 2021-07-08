Buy Intel Stock to Counter Threat to Taiwan

Because the stock market is expected to remain volatile on concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant and high inflation, dividend-paying stocks could be ideal bets now to ensure a steady stream of income. This may be even more the case if one targets such stocks from the booming technology industry. Thus, we believe dividend-paying mega technology players Microsoft (MSFT), Cisco (CSCO), Intel (INTC), and Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)—which are currently trading at valuations that are lower than their recent highs—are good picks now. Let's discuss.Because the stock market is expected to remain in a correction mode, or at least volatile, in the near term due to investors’ concerns about the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant and high inflation, investing in dividend-paying stocks could help investors ensure a steady income stream. However, not every dividend-paying stock is necessarily a good bet now.
Comments / 0