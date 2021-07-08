Buy Intel Stock to Counter Threat to Taiwan

Twitter is scheduled to release second-quarter results after the markets close today, with Wall Street expecting strong growth in users and to hit the top end of its guidance. Twitter has said revenue will be between $980.0 million and $1.08 billion in the second quarter and that it will book an operating loss of $120 million to $170 million. That would compare to the $683.4 million in revenue and $124 million loss reported in the second quarter of 2020. Analysts are expecting Twitter to hit the upper-end of that range with revenue of $1.06 billion, according to a Reuters-compiled consensus. Monetizeable daily active users are expected to grow by 10% in the quarter.