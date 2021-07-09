France's Macron to speak to nation on Monday - Elysee

PARIS, July 9 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron will speak to the nation on Monday at 2000 CET, the Elysee Palace said in a statement.

The Elysee did not elaborate on the themes Macron would address, but he is expected to outline his priorities for the final months of his term in office, notably whether he will push on with his government’s pension reform.

He could also talk about possible new COVID-19 measures following an upturn in the number of infections in the past two weeks.