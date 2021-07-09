Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Myanmar general says Russia will supply 2 million vaccines as outbreak worsens

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ENhGZ_0as8YTHX00

(Reuters) - Myanmar’s military ruler said on Friday Russia had agreed to supply two million doses of coronavirus vaccine from this month, as the Southeast Asian country reported another record in COVID-19 cases and deaths.

Min Aung Hlaing, who led a Feb. 1 coup against Aung San Suu Kyi’s elected government, said the virus was spreading fast in Myanmar and that senior Russian defence officials had told him help with vaccines was on the way.

“I told them that I want two million and they will give,” he said in remarks carried by army-owned Myawaddy television.

Myanmar reported 4,320 cases on Friday, a record for a second successive day, and 63 deaths.

Min Aung Hlaing last month said he was seeking seven million doses of Russian vaccines.

Myanmar is in the midst of its most serious wave of infections to date, with efforts to manage the outbreak hampered by nationwide chaos in the wake of the military’s coup.

Some health experts say Myanmar’s real rate of infection is likely to be far higher given a collapse in testing since the coup and health workers joining strikes in protest.

Russia is among the few countries that have openly embraced the military government, which has been condemned globally over the coup and the deadly crackdown on pro-democracy groups.

The junta says most of those killed or arrested where “terrorists” who were inciting violence.

Min Aung Hlaing said Myanmar was keen to make its own COVID-19 vaccines and Russia wanted to cooperate and send a delegation to inspect its production plant during this month. He did not elaborate.

Comments / 1

Reuters

Reuters

146K+
Followers
177K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aung San Suu Kyi
Person
Min Aung Hlaing
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Myanmar#Military Government#Military Junta#Southeast Asian#Russian#Myawaddy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Covid-19 Vaccine
Country
Russia
Related
Public HealthInternational Business Times

People Who Refuse COVID-19 Vaccination Could Be Arrested, Duterte Warns Filipinos

Duterte said he would order officials to list people who refuse to get vaccinated. He threatened to inject Filipinos with an anti-parasitic drug if they refuse a vaccine jab. Philippines' health department recently reported breakthrough COVID-19 infections. Filipinos who refused to get vaccinated against COVID-19 may face arrest, Philippines President...
WorldBBC

Russia offers North Korea Covid vaccines again as crisis worsens

Russia has offered North Korea Covid vaccines once again, amid reports that a harsh lockdown is leading to extreme hunger. Pyongyang has refused vaccines and aid from a number of countries. It has instead sealed borders to try and keep the virus out but that has affected trade with China....
Public HealthLas Vegas Herald

'Cases spread in China earlier than recorded'

Beijing [China], June 27 (ANI): Amid the renewed quest to find the origin of COVID-19, a new study shows that the first cases of coronavirus infections could have appeared in China between October and mid-November 2019 -- earlier than the country's official record suggests. According to a study cited by...
Health94.3 Jack FM

Malaysia to receive vaccines donated by Japan, U.S. this week

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysia will receive 1 million AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines donated by Japan on Thursday, science minister Khairy Jamaluddin told reporters on Wednesday. Malaysia country will receive another 1 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine donated by the United States on Friday, Khairy said. Japan has agreed to...
POTUSNewsweek

Germany Accuses China of Distributing COVID Vaccines With 'Very Clear Political Demands'

Germany accused China of distributing COVID-19 vaccines with "very clear political demands" on Tuesday. German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas' criticism of China came as the International Red Cross warned this week of a "widening global vaccine divide" and said wealthy nations need to increase the rate of fulfilling global vaccine distribution pledges made, the Associated Press reported. Maas also accused Russia's vaccine distribution as being used for political motives.
Pharmaceuticalsmarketresearchtelecast.com

Putin: “Russia advocates removing barriers to the production and supply of vaccines in the world”

Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed this Friday during his speech at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit that his country “advocates remove barriers to vaccine production and supply in the world”. The president stated that the four drugs against the coronavirus, which were developed by Russia, are “safe and effective“.
Politicsktwb.com

Russia says Afghan situation can swiftly worsen, pledges help if needed

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday that the situation in Afghanistan had a tendency to swiftly deteriorate and said Moscow was ready to defend its regional allies if necessary. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday told Emomali Rakhmon, the president of Tajikistan, that Moscow would...
Politicsq957.com

Myanmar authorities to release 700 prisoners from Insein jail -prison chief

(Reuters) – Myanmar’s military authorities will release around 700 prisoners from Yangon’s Insein jail on Wednesday, prison chief Zaw Zaw told Reuters. The prison chief declined to specify who would be released. More than 5,000 people have been detained since the military seized power on Feb. 1 from the elected...
Public HealthNewsweek

Spread of COVID Delta Variant Puts Bangladesh In New National Lockdown

The spread of the coronavirus's Delta variant is bringing a new national lockdown in Bangladesh starting Thursday. The restrictions will be enforced by the country's military, paramilitary border officers and riot police, and the lockdown is supposed to last one week, according to the Associated Press. Bangladesh's border areas are seeing an increasing rise in infections that are spreading throughout the country.
Birmingham Star

Indonesia's doctors becoming patients after China vaccines

Jakarta [Indonesia], June 26 (ANI): Facing increased COVID-19 infections and a deadly variant, Indonesia's doctors are at the centre of the crisis as many have died after being vaccinated by the Chinese COVID-19 vaccine - Sinovac. On Thursday, the country recorded more than 20,000 cases of COVID-19, the highest number...
Public HealthPosted by
WGAU

China locks down border town as Myanmar battles virus surge

BEIJING — (AP) — Chinese authorities locked down a city bordering Myanmar on Wednesday, shutting most businesses and requiring residents to stay at home as a fresh outbreak of COVID-19 expanded. Two more cases were confirmed by the end of Wednesday, bringing the total to 23 in Ruili city over...
ImmigrationPosted by
Reuters

Chinese city on Myanmar border hit by fourth COVID-19 wave

BEIJING, July 7 (Reuters) - Parts of a small city in southwest China that shares a border with Myanmar went into a full lockdown on Wednesday as local authorities wrestled with the city's fourth outbreak of the new coronavirus since the pandemic began. Residents in the main areas of Ruili,...

Comments / 1

Community Policy