The Beat Cop’s Guide to cookies shaped like barbeque favorites
Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, made his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” brought in a box of cookies that were shaped like hamburgers, hot dogs, ketchup and mustard, which he got from a bakery in the Bucktown neighborhood called “Bake”. Later on, the Lieutenant reviewed Mister J’s, found just north of the Loop on State Street.wgnradio.com
Comments / 0