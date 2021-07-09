Cancel
MLS

Columbus Crew at FC Cincinnati odds, picks and prediction

Cover picture for the articleThe Columbus Crew (4 wins, 3 losses, 4 draws) travel two hours south to take on FC Cincinnati (3-5-2) at TQL Stadium Friday. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Below, we preview the Columbus Crew vs. FC Cincinnati odds and lines, and make our best MLS bets, picks and predictions.

MLSmassivereport.com

Crossing the Touchline: Crew at FC Cincinnati

It will be another meeting of Hell is Real rivals on Friday night as the Columbus Crew travels to TQL Stadium for the first time to take on FC Cincinnati. It should be another interesting matchup between the in-state rivals. The Crew come into this game the better of the...
MLSLeavenworth Times

Minnesota United FC at Colorado Rapids odds, picks and prediction

The Colorado Rapids (5 wins, 3 losses, 2 draws) host Minnesota United FC (4-4-3) Wednesday at DSG Park. Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. ET. Below, we preview the Minnesota United FC vs. Colorado Rapids odds and lines, and make our best MLS bets, picks and predictions. The Rapids are...
MLSSacramento Bee

Atlanta United FC and the New England Revolution take the field

New England Revolution (7-3-3) vs. Atlanta United FC (2-3-7) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Atlanta United FC +174, New England +133, Draw +276; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta United FC and the New England Revolution take the field. Atlanta United FC finished 6-13-4 overall and 4-7-2 at home during the...
MLSCharlotteObserver.com

Toronto FC faces Orlando City SC in Eastern Conference play

Orlando City SC (6-3-3) vs. Toronto FC (2-8-2) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Toronto FC +156, Orlando City SC +148, Draw +275; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Orlando City SC faces Toronto FC in Eastern Conference play. Toronto FC finished 13-5-5 overall during the 2020 season while going 7-2-3 at home....
GolfAsbury Park Press

2021 British Open sleeper, long-shot and value picks and predictions

The British Open will be played this week for the first time since 2019. It will be the final major of 2021 and the last of the six comprising the 2020-21 PGA Tour season. Below, we search for value in the odds and highlight five sleeper and long-shot picks for the2021 British Open; check out all our PGA Tour picks and predictions.
MLSOttumwa Courier

Minnesota United FC and the Seattle Sounders hit the field

Seattle Sounders FC (8-0-5) vs. Minnesota United FC (4-5-3) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Minnesota United FC -103, Seattle +244, Draw +280; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota United FC squares off against the Seattle Sounders. Minnesota United FC finished 9-5-7 overall in the 2020 season while going 5-1-3 at home....
MLSstarsandstripesfc.com

USMNT weekend viewing guide: golden opportunities

The European leagues are just starting their preseason activities and a number of MLS clubs have lost players, American and otherwise, to Gold Cup competition. This means opportunity both in playing time and eyeballs for other players to take center stage and show why they should see more consideration for playing time, USMNT consideration, or even a transfer abroad. The action starts Saturday morning so let’s head straight there.
MLSphillysoccerpage.net

Match preview: DC United v. Philadelphia Union

Who: DC United (5-1-6, 9th place in the East) v. Philadelphia Union (5-5-3, 20 points, 3rd place in the East) What: 2021 MLS Regular Season. When: Saturday, July 17th at 7:30 p.m. (Eastern) Watch: PHL17, ESPN+, PhiladelphiaUnion.com. Whistle: Not available at time of publication. Things can’t get weirder than they...
MLSPosted by
The Oregonian

Portland Timbers 1, FC Dallas 0 - Final: Video highlights, live updates recap

UPDATE: The Timbers defeated FC Dallas 1-0 on Jeremy Ebobisse’s late goal. Video highlights provided below. The Portland Timbers will be looking to score a bounce-back win tonight at home with FC Dallas in town and Portland needing to find some consistency, both on the back line and in front of goal, as soon as this match kicks off following a long break for international play. Tonight’s match kicks off live from Providence Park on Saturday, July 17, at 7:30 p.m. PT/10:30 p.m. ET with a live broadcast on FOX 12 Plus.
MLSchatsports.com

So, if Josef Martinez is out, who should start at striker?

Through an assortment of injuries and several key absences due to international responsibilities, Atlanta United have been forced to use alternative options in the attacking third. And the drop in production from some of the understudies has been noticeable to say the least. Just a quick glance at Atlanta’s recent...
MLSPioneer Press

After two poor outings, Loons face gut-check game vs. Seattle

After falling short in the Western Conference final last December, Minnesota United’s objective was to go farther in 2021. So far, that next-step approach has gone sideways. First was the Loons’ 0-4 start, which hit its nadir in coughing up a two-goal lead in a 3-2 loss at Colorado on May 8. With it, Minnesota sank deep in the West standings, and a spot in MLS Cup looked like a pipe dream.
MLSPosted by
Dallas Sports Nation

FC Dallas Summer Transfer Roundup: Two Homegrowns Depart

The 2021 summer transfer window is in full swing and, as usual, there is plenty to discuss for FC Dallas and North Texas SC. A transfer that, in some ways, came a bit out of left field, FC Dallas officially announced Thursday that homegrown midfielder Tanner Tessmann had been transferred to Venezia FC in Serie A for a reported $4.1 million fee with an additional sell-on clause included. It is undoubtedly a great piece of business for FCD to get so much for a player who made less than 30 total appearances for the first team and was not a regular starter in midfield after the signing of Facundo Quignon. The transfer was a bit unexpected among those following the team with many thinking that Tessmann was more likely to make a move in the winter window or the following summer. That being said, the European interest in Tessmann was never a surprise. As a 6’3″ midfielder with great technical ability and passing, European teams will be salivating at his potential. If he is able to make an impact in his first season in Italy, don’t be shocked to see him make another upward move in the near future.
MLSbigdsoccer.com

FC Dallas signs Jimmy Maurer to a new contract

FC Dallas goalkeeper Jimmy Maurer has agreed to terms on a new, two-year contract, with a club option for the 2024 season, the club announced today. Per team policy, terms of the deal will not be disclosed. According to the MLSPA’s latest salary information, Maurer was making $160k in total compensation for 2021. This new deal will likely see him get a decent bump in salary.
MLSPosted by
90min

Josef Martinez training away from Atlanta United first team

Atlanta United head coach Gabriel Heinze revealed forward Josef Martinez is currently training away from the group. Heinze failed to provide in depth details, but asserted that the decision was his to make rather than imposed by any injury or fitness issues. The head coach also failed to address the longevity of his isolated training, simply announcing the situation during a recent press conference.
MLSPosted by
FanSided

Transfer News: Venezia to acquire Gianluca Busio

It’s only been a day since now-former FC Dallas midfielder 19-year old American Tanner Tessman made his move to Italy to join Venezia F.C for a $4.1M fee. Already the club is continuing its efforts to become America’s favorite Italian club with reports of Gianluca Busio heading to the Serie A side.

