GA DPH partners with AMS for 'I Said Yes to the COVID Vaccine' pre-race show
The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) is teaming up with Atlanta Motor Speedway for Sunday’s pre-race concert ahead of the Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart. Sunday’s pre-race concert featuring BRELAND will be the first held at AMS since the start of the pandemic. The pre-race concert is just one of several aspects of the July NASCAR weekend at AMS that have returned to pre-pandemic norms thanks to relaxed restrictions spurred in large part by COVID vaccines.speedwaydigest.com
