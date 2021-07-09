Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

GA DPH partners with AMS for 'I Said Yes to the COVID Vaccine' pre-race show

By Speedway Digest Staff
Posted by 
Speedway Digest
Speedway Digest
 9 days ago

The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) is teaming up with Atlanta Motor Speedway for Sunday’s pre-race concert ahead of the Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart. Sunday’s pre-race concert featuring BRELAND will be the first held at AMS since the start of the pandemic. The pre-race concert is just one of several aspects of the July NASCAR weekend at AMS that have returned to pre-pandemic norms thanks to relaxed restrictions spurred in large part by COVID vaccines.

speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest

2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
290K+
Views
ABOUT

Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!

 https://www.speedwaydigest.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ams#Race#Covid#Ga Dph#Ams#The Covid Vaccine#The Quaker State 400#Covid#Atlanta Motor Speedway#Insider S Club#Quaker State#Atlantamotorspeedway Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
NASCAR
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Walmart
News Break
Covid-19 Vaccine
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Sports
Related
Georgia StateWTVM

Ga. DPH warns of Delta variant, standard COVID cases dropping

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus is making headlines around the world. The highly transmissible form of the virus has now been detected in Muscogee County. , Dr. Beverley Townsend, the West Central Health Director, tells me the good news is the standard strain of...
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

AMS announces pre-race dignitaries for QS400 weekend

Before stock car racing’s best hit the track, several dignitaries will get fans and racers alike ready for NASCAR racing at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart (Sunday, July 11) Dignitaries:. Grand Marshal: Employees of the College Park, Ga., Walmart store will serve as Grand Marshals for...
Darlington, SCPosted by
Speedway Digest

Darlington Raceway & the South Carolina Education Lottery Partner on Presenting Sponsorship of Darlington Raceway Labor Day Race Weekend Presented by the South Carolina Education Lottery

Darlington Raceway and the South Carolina Education Lottery announce a partnership on the presenting rights to the traditional Labor Day Race Weekend on Sept. 4-5. The official name of the fall race weekend will be the Darlington Raceway Labor Day Race Weekend presented by the South Carolina Education Lottery. The...
Public HealthPosted by
The 74

The Week in COVID & Schools: CDC Data Shows Access to In-Person Learning Varied By Race and Region, Where Colleges Are (and Aren’t) Requiring Vaccinations & More

This is our weekly briefing on how the pandemic is shaping schools and education policy, vetted, as always, by AEI Visiting Fellow John Bailey. Click here to see the full archive. Get this weekly roundup, as well as rolling daily updates, delivered straight to your inbox — sign up for The 74 Newsletter.
RetailBusiness Insider

Walmart workers reveal the most shocking part of their jobs, from customers snacking in the store to people trying to return boxes filled with bricks or well-worn underwear

Walmart is the biggest retailer in the world, and its millions of employees must deal with the public every day. We asked six Walmart workers about their shocking experiences on the job. They spoke about stress, teamwork, and shoppers "grazing" in the produce section. See more stories on Insider's business...
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

Busch Light Apple Racing: Kevin Harvick New Hampshire Advance

● As a 21-year veteran of the NASCAR Cup Series with 58 career wins, Kevin Harvick has a lot of good racetracks. New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon is one of them. The driver of the No. 4 Busch Light Apple Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) has made 37 starts at the 1.058-mile oval and won four times – tied with retired driver Jeff Burton for the most all-time. And when he hasn’t ended his race in victory lane, Harvick has been well within the vicinity. He has 13 top-five and 21 top-10 finishes, both of which lead the series.
Kansas StatePosted by
SCDNReports

UPDATE: Kansas Boy Dies at the Dentist-Fraudster Tries to Profit on Social Media

Kansas Boy Dies at the Dentist-Fraudster Tries to Profit on Social Media. A Kansas toddler unexpectedly died after being placed under anesthesia during a dental procedure. During his visit to Tiny Teeth Pediatric Dentistry, Abiel Valenzuela Zapata was sedated due to a gum infection. After being sedated for 30 minutes, the toddler's heart rate dropped and his right cheek swelled because of an undisclosed medication.
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

Bonfield Event Park joins the NHRA

Our neighbors to the north are going drag racing as Bonfield Event Park in Canada becomes the eighth NHRA member track in the great white north. Located in Ontario, Bonfield Event Park sees racing competition from cars, trucks and sleds. Owned and operated by Lisa Groves, the Bonfield Event Park staff looks forward to joining the NHRA member track lineup.
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

“It’s Going to be Lit:” Keselowski Says Sunday’s Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 Could Preview Championship Battle at Season’s End

Why is Sunday’s Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (NHMS) such a big deal? For some it’s the Loudon the Lobster trophy presented to the winner in victory lane. For others, it’s a potential ticket to the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. But defending race winner Brad Keselowski said Sunday’s race could be a preview of the season finale at Phoenix Raceway, where the 2021 Cup Series champion will be crowned.
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

Garrett Smith Tackling Schaeffer's Oil Southern Nationals Series

Garrett Smith is set to embark upon his most ambitious schedule to date as he hits the road to contest the full Schaeffer’s Southern Nationals Series schedule. The Schaeffer’s Southern Nationals Series is an annual dirt super late model summer series that features a dozen races in a two week period at various tracks in West Virginia, Virginia, Tennessee, Georgia and North Carolina.
Iowa StatePosted by
Speedway Digest

Nine-time Championship-winning Owner Larry Clement's First ARCA Car to be Displayed at Shore Lunch 150 at Iowa Speedway

Few cars in NASCAR’s modern history have engendered more online discussion than Hendrick Motorsports chassis 2405. It’s not a car that has a particularly famous on-track record, but it has built an impressive following among fans who have seen a photo of the car, on jackstands, dressed in Jeff Gordon’s familiar DuPont Automotive Finishes colors. The car looked exceedingly familiar, but it had an unfamiliar number: 46.
Hampton, GAGriffin Daily News

AMS announces pre-race dignitaries for race weekend

HAMPTON — Before stock car racing’s best hit the track, several dignitaries will get fans and racers alike ready for NASCAR racing at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart (Sunday, July 11) Dignitaries: • Grand Marshal: Employees of the College Park Walmart store will serve as Grand Marshals for the Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart on Sunday, July 11. The team earned the opportunity through a contest between Walmart locations to say the most famous words in motorsports and kick off 400 miles of racing at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Comments / 0

Community Policy