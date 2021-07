With more than half of the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series at Grandview Speedway completed Brett Kressley continues to lead the standings in the T.P.Trailer Modifieds. The Orefield, PA racer has tallied five feature wins and that along with other consistent performances has earned him 3027 points giving him a 101 point lead over defending champion Craig Von Dohren. Jared Umbenhauer is close behind in third with 2861 points with a feature win to his credit.