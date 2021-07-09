Cancel
Ogden, NY

Grand jury indicts woman accused of killing husband in Ogden crash

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOGDEN, N.Y. (WHEC) — The case against an Ogden woman charged with murder in connection to the death of her husband was waived to a grand jury. Odgen Town Court says Jennie A. Clark, 42, was supposed to have a preliminary hearing Friday afternoon but it was waived to a Monroe County grand jury. The district attorney's office says the grand jury decided to indict Clark on at least one felony count. The indictment is sealed until the grand jury rises.

