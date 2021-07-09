Cancel
New York Yankees: Bad blood continues tonight in Houston, series preview

By William Parlee
Last night the New York Yankees traveled to Houston to meet up with the Houston Astros in a three-game set. If there are two teams in baseball that don’t like each other, it’s the Yankees and Astros. It was proven that the Houston Astros cheated in the 2017 season and postseason. That cheating may have cost the Yankees a trip to the World Series and Aaron Judge an MVP award that instead went to the Astros Jose Altuve.

BRONX, N.Y. — It was a disappointing Subway Series in the Bronx. In a way, the seventh inning doubleheader might’ve saved them from getting swept. Although one could also make the case the New York Yankees should’ve taken two of three from the New York Mets. There wasn’t much consistent offense to speak of outside of Aaron Judge and Gio Urshela. The ace Gerrit Cole couldn’t be a stopper and the stopper Aroldis Chapman couldn’t stop the bleeding.

