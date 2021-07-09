Cancel
Chicago, IL

NewsNation, the struggling Chicago-based cable news network, shakes up its prime-time lineup

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO — Still struggling to find an audience 10 months after launching as a cable news network, NewsNation is shaking up its prime-time lineup — again. The Chicago-based network, formerly known as WGN America, is rebranding “Early Edition” as “Rush Hour,” launching “On Balance,” a one-hour platform for former Fox News anchor Leland Vittert, and reducing its signature evening newscast, NewsNation Prime, to just one hour.

