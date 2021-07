Tafi Contributes Full Suite of End-to-End Avatar Solutions to Open 3D Engine Project to Help Developers Build Virtual Worlds, Games, and Simulations for Every Industry. Tafi, the leading creator of custom 3D content for avatar and emoji systems, announced that it is joining the Open 3D Engine (O3DE) project as a founding member. The O3DE project is an open-source, full-featured, high-fidelity, real-time 3D engine for building games and simulations for every industry. Developers will be able to build their intellectual property on top of the open-source cross-platform engine, which will be openly governed and collaborative to the community as a whole.