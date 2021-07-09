City of West Palm Beach Celebrates Parks and Recreation Month in July

Howard Park (1302 Parker Ave.)

West Palm Beach, FLA (July 9, 2021) – July is Parks and Recreation Month, an initiative of the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA), and the City of West Palm Beach’s Parks and Recreation Department is joining the celebration. Not only do city parks and recreational programs add to a community’s vibrancy and quality of life, they also contribute to a healthier, more active lifestyle for individuals and families.

The City of West Palm Beach oversees nearly 60 parks and seven recreation centers throughout the city. Through these parks, residents and visitors have access to multiple playgrounds, walking trails, a skate park, aquatic center, boating docks, summer camps, afterschool programs, youth and adult sports leagues and so much more. During the month of July, the city will highlight individual parks, safety tips for an enjoyable park experience and a few city employees who are also previous program participants.

“Happy Parks and Recreation Month to all, including our park visitors and dedicated parks and recreation employees,” said Mayor Keith A. James. “City parks play such a critical role not only in maintaining the health of our individual neighborhoods and residents, but also in the bonds we form with each other as friends and family. I encourage everyone to visit any of our numerous parks or to enroll in one of our upcoming sports leagues.”

NRPA is the leading not-for-profit organization dedicated to building strong, vibrant and resilient communities through the power of parks and recreation.

To learn more about City of West Palm Beach parks, recreational activities, or for the department’s amenity finder, please visit www.wpb.org/parks or call (561) 804-4900 (TTY: 800-955-8771).

# # #