Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
West Palm Beach, FL

City of West Palm Beach Celebrates Parks and Recreation Month in July

Posted by 
West Palm Beach, Florida
West Palm Beach, Florida
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ll3Wg_0as8WBZH00

Howard Park (1302 Parker Ave.)

West Palm Beach, FLA (July 9, 2021) – July is Parks and Recreation Month, an initiative of the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA), and the City of West Palm Beach’s Parks and Recreation Department is joining the celebration. Not only do city parks and recreational programs add to a community’s vibrancy and quality of life, they also contribute to a healthier, more active lifestyle for individuals and families.

The City of West Palm Beach oversees nearly 60 parks and seven recreation centers throughout the city. Through these parks, residents and visitors have access to multiple playgrounds, walking trails, a skate park, aquatic center, boating docks, summer camps, afterschool programs, youth and adult sports leagues and so much more. During the month of July, the city will highlight individual parks, safety tips for an enjoyable park experience and a few city employees who are also previous program participants.

“Happy Parks and Recreation Month to all, including our park visitors and dedicated parks and recreation employees,” said Mayor Keith A. James. “City parks play such a critical role not only in maintaining the health of our individual neighborhoods and residents, but also in the bonds we form with each other as friends and family. I encourage everyone to visit any of our numerous parks or to enroll in one of our upcoming sports leagues.”

NRPA is the leading not-for-profit organization dedicated to building strong, vibrant and resilient communities through the power of parks and recreation.

To learn more about City of West Palm Beach parks, recreational activities, or for the department’s amenity finder, please visit www.wpb.org/parks or call (561) 804-4900 (TTY: 800-955-8771).

# # #

Comments / 0

West Palm Beach, Florida

West Palm Beach, Florida

33
Followers
283
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

West Palm Beach is a city in and the county seat of Palm Beach County, Florida, United States.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Palm Beach, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
West Palm Beach, FL
Government
West Palm Beach, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playgrounds#Skate Park#Summer Camps#Nrpa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Travel
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Jim Jordan among McCarthy picks for Jan. 6 panel

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Monday is expected to pick five Republicans to serve on the special House committee created to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The top Republican on the bipartisan panel will be Rep. Jim Banks (Ind.), a rising star who is serving...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Canada to open border for vaccinated Americans starting Aug. 9

Fully vaccinated Americans and permanent residents will be allowed to enter Canada for non-essential travel beginning Aug. 9, Canadian government ministers announced Monday. The announcement marked the first step toward opening the country's border for all international tourists. Non-essential travel to Canada has been banned since March 2020, and Canada's...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Capitol rioter sentenced to 8 months in prison

A Capitol rioter was sentenced to 8 months in prison on Monday, the first felony sentence imposed on a participant in the attack on Jan. 6. Paul Allard Hodgkins had pleaded guilty to one count of obstruction of an official proceeding, which carries a maximum possible sentence of 20 years in prison.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Hill

Biden opens new cyber fight with China

President Biden is putting new pressure on China by publicly attributing the wide-ranging Microsoft Exchange Server cyberattack to hackers affiliated with Beijing. The coordinated effort by the United States and its allies on Monday to condemn China’s aggressive behavior in cyberspace marks the first time NATO has formally rebuked Beijing for cyberattacks.
Books & LiteratureNBC News

Prince Harry to publish a 'wholly truthful' memoir about 'the man I've become'

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, has inked a deal to publish a memoir detailing his upbringing, Penguin Random House announced Monday. The publisher described the memoir in a statement as "the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him." Proceeds from the book, which is scheduled for release late next year, will go to charity.
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Afghans who helped US being evacuated to Virginia Army base

About 2,500 Afghans who worked for the U.S. government will be evacuated to a military base in Virginia along with their families pending approval of their visas, the Biden administration said Monday as the administration rapidly moves to complete the withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan. Members of Congress have...

Comments / 0

Community Policy