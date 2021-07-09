Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Johannesburg's Mayor Makhubo dies after contracting coronavirus

arcamax.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe mayor of Johannesburg, South Africa’s economic hub and largest city, has died after contracting the coronavirus. Geoff Makhubo took office in December 2019 after the ruling party wrested control of the city from an opposition coalition. He was hospitalized after becoming infected with COVID-19 and he succumbed to the disease on Friday, the city said in a statement. Eunice Mgcina was named the acting mayor.

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Geoff Makhubo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor Of Johannesburg#Coronavirus Infections#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
World
News Break
Politics
Country
South Africa
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPeople

Woman Dies After Contracting 2 COVID Variants at the Same Time

A 90-year-old Belgian woman who died after contracting two variants of COVID-19 is the first documented case of a double infection. The woman was admitted to a hospital in March, but she had no signs of respiratory distress. She tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, and her respiratory symptoms worsened during her stay. The patient died five days after checking into the hospital, according to a research paper that was recently at the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases.
CelebritiesBBC

Kurt Weideling’s wife Nicola died after the vaccine

Kurt Weideling’s wife Nicola suffered a bleed on the brain and lost her life, after having the AstraZeneca vaccine. Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live’s Naga Munchetty, Kurt said his wife was a “really healthy, vibrant person” who was “at the heart” of every social engagement. He said Nicola continued...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

This Could Determine If You Catch the Delta Variant—And It's Not Vaccination

After weeks of steady decline, COVID-19 case numbers are headed back in the wrong direction once again. The spread of the highly contagious Delta is currently fueling a nationwide surge, with all 50 states and Washington, D.C., reporting a rise in cases and 38 seeing an increase of 50 percent or more over the past week, CNN reports. Fortunately, studies have shown that those who are fully vaccinated are still well protected against the virus. But according to one former official, there's one other factor that could determine whether or not you catch the Delta variant: wearing the right kind of face mask.
Militarywmleader.com

Armed citizens are not what stopped Japan from invading after Pearl Harbor

The claim: The Japanese didn’t invade the US mainland after Pearl Harbor because they feared armed Americans. On Dec. 7, 1941, Japan staged an attack on Pearl Harbor, severely damaging the U.S. Pacific Fleet. Pushing back against U.S. attempts to limit Japan’s aggressive expansion, Japan launched a surprise attack on...
Foreign Policymarketresearchtelecast.com

China threatens “head-on” counterattack after US imposes new sanctions over Hong Kong situation

China promised to respond “head-on” on Saturday after the US imposed sanctions on several Chinese officials over the situation in Hong Kong. The Chinese Foreign Ministry commissioner’s office in Hong Kong stated that Washington’s interference in the internal affairs of the Asian nation will face a counterattack “frontal” of the Chinese people.
Sciencenaturalhealth365.com

Censored COVID News: The real risk revealed with Andrew Kaufman, MD

Another segment of the population thinks very differently about the threat of infection that COVID-19 represents. These are the people who likely go about their days and do not fear exposure to the virus. They trust their immune systems to defend against invaders, and they know that disease can only form if the conditions are right within the body.
Economysimpleflying.com

Delta’s International Market Recovery By Geography

International travel is starting to come back, and Delta is seeing a recovery. On Wednesday, the carrier’s executives spoke about the airline’s recovery and how it has progressed in various markets. Here is what those executives had to say about the international recovery. US-based demand is strong in the transatlantic...
Public HealthJanesville Gazette

Two athletes infected with COVID in Tokyo Olympic Village

Two South African footballers tested positive for COVID-19 at the Tokyo Olympic Village, where athletes are housed during the competition. The cases are the first reported among athletes at the village, according to a document from Tokyo’s Olympic-organizing committee on Sunday. There are 55 positive cases tied to the Tokyo Games.

Comments / 0

Community Policy