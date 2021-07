This info is from earlier today. When we receive any new information on it, we will post it. The Log Fire, currently estimated at 2,800 acres, is approximately 25 miles south of Silver Lake, OR and was found on July 12, 2021 at 0600. The Log Fire was originally three independent fires. Firefighters were initially able to secure line around the fires, but due to the extremely dry fuels and challenging weather conditions, the fire spotted over these initial containment lines. Today, additional crews are working to strengthen line around Trunk Road/28 Road. Crews have been working day and night, with more advantageous firefighting conditions during the overnight hours. Firefighter priority is to contain this area and keep the fire from moving east.