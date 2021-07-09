A Picture for the Wall

We all like to see a 'good' picture on the wall, but just because a picture maybe 'good' should it be put up on the wall?. I've heard it said, and even said it myself, that 'that's a good picture, it would look good framed and put up on the wall'. Now, you may already be thinking of a particular image you have or would like to have, or more broadly about the type of picture, to have on your wall. It's a fair chance most will be thinking landscape.