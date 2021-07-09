Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Fastest Police Car Isn’t a Car at All, and it’s Made in Michigan

By Bobby Guy
Posted by 
Mix 95.7FM
Mix 95.7FM
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There's a new sheriff in town: the Ford F-150. The new Police Responder is now the fastest-accelerating police vehicle. Watch for it in your mirror this Fall. Squad cars have come a long way since the classic black and white sedans of The Blues Brothers and Smokey & the Bandit movies. It was the 1980s when the police began to add real sports cars to their squads of uniform Crown Vics and Chevy Caprices with the gumball on top and bull bar on front. Remember the first time you saw a Mustang lettered up and parked in the median? It didn't feel like you even had a chance to outrun that. In 2002, Michigan State Police had a Camaro that would hit 159 mph. The Dodge Chargers added some muscle to the force for a time, before law enforcement vehicles began trending towards SUVs. Today, a beefed-up Ford F-150 is now the fastest-accelerating police vehicle on the road.

mix957gr.com

Comments / 0

Mix 95.7FM

Mix 95.7FM

Grand Rapids, MI
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
995K+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 95.7FM Today’s Variety all day at work, plus the Throwback Lunch every weekday at noon! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Illinois State
Local
Michigan Cars
City
Dearborn, MI
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Cars#Ford F 150#Michigan State Police#The Blues Brothers#Bandit#Crown Vics#Chevy#Mustang#The Dodge Chargers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
Cars
Related
CarsNewsweek

Ford's New Turbocharged F-150 Truck is America's Quickest Police Car

The 2021 Ford F-150 Police Responder, a truck, is the quickest police car in the U.S. Test data from two police vehicle testing organizations show that the vehicle has a quicker zero to 60 mph, zero to 100 mph, and quarter-mile time than any other new law enforcement vehicle sold in America.
Michigan StatePosted by
Mix 95.7FM

Watch: Tanker Truck Crashes On Michigan Freeway

The amazing thing about this footage is that no one was hurt. Another trucker caught this video of a tanker truck crashing and almost instantly exploding on I-75 near Detroit. The Monday afternoon wreck shut down the freeway for hours until structural engineers could clear it for traffic again. Watching...
Buying CarsPosted by
Motorious

1963 Jaguar XKE Roadster: The Car That Changed How Cars Were Made

Jaguar’s E-Type was an ever-changing model from the very beginning, but the basics changed the way cars were made. Based on the D-Type race car, Jaguar’s E-Type immediately got the attention of some of the world’s most renowned automakers. Even Enzo Ferrari referred to the car as the most beautiful car ever made. However, the car’s stunning good looks was only part of the equation in what made it so great. A unitary construction, disc brakes, a rack and pinion steering, and a fully independent suspension system was nothing short of revolutionary for the era. When paired with a 3.8-liter inline-6 engine that claimed output of 265-horsepower, the XKE Series I put the British automaker ahead of the competition.
Michigan Statekxnet.com

Police: Bomb threat closed Mackinac Bridge in Michigan for 3 hours

MACKINAW CITY, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a bomb threat closed the bridge connecting Michigan’s two peninsulas for about three hours on Sunday afternoon. The Mackinac Bridge Authority said law enforcement notified them of the threat. The bridge was closed in both directions around 2:15 p.m. The Michigan State and...
Michigan City, INNWI.com

Michigan City looks at take-home car policy

MICHIGAN CITY — Loosening residency rules for police and firefighters to comply with state law has the City Council asking about police rules for take-home vehicles. Municipalities across Indiana are changing their ordinances to comply with the state law that says if police and firefighters have adequate transportation to get to work and a reliable phone, they can live as far away as they want.
Michigan StatePosted by
100.7 WITL

Tickets On Sale For A Big Car Event In Michigan

Do you love cars? Remember the first car you bought, and wouldn't you love to have it back now?. Mine was a 1972 Ford Maverick, which led to a 1977 Grand Prix which was a true gas guzzler, when you turned a corner you could see the gas gauge go all the way to the Right or Left. Yes, I wish I had those rides back.
Kansas StatePosted by
JC Post

Police: Woman dumped car's owner at Kansas car wash

ATCHISON COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a vehicle theft and have made an arrest. Just after 8p.m. Tuesday, Terry Smith Jr. reported the theft of a 2011 Volkswagen Passat from the 1500 Block of Main Street in Atchinson, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Smith and the suspect...
Your Radio Place

Police-Cars weekend on WBIK

One of our most fun weekends kicks off Friday night. It’s a Police-Cars weekend. We’re on patrol duty this weekend as we pull over some of the best from The Police and The Cars! Check it out beginning Friday night at 8 and running all weekend long on Rock 92.1.
CarsTruth About Cars

Junkyard Find: 1978 Ford Mustang II Ghia

Ford returned the Mustang to its roots— an affordable, sporty-looking commuter based on a huge-selling economy car— for the 1974 model year when the Pinto-based Mustang II made its debut. While many now claim that the Mustang II has finally attained true respectability among American car freaks, I still see plenty of Mustang IIs en route to the cold steel jaws of The Crusher. Here’s a heavily-optioned ’78 Mustang II Ghia, complete with V8 engine and screaming orange Stirling cloth interior, found in a Denver self-service yard a couple of weeks ago.
CarsPosted by
thedrive

Dealer Drops $100,000 Ford Super Duty on Broken 30-Inch Wheel

After trying to reverse it with a floor jack under the front axle, they decided it was best to let it ride without a tire. Just because you spend thousands of dollars on custom car parts doesn't mean they're indestructible. There's a video making its rounds on Facebook right now proving that, showing a massively lifted Ford Super Duty on 30-inch wheels with one separated rim off the truck. Oh, and they're also trying to drive it with a floor jack under the front axle.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

Ford Already Messed Up With The New Mustang Mach 1

If you live in Australia and are among the first to order the new Ford Mustang Mach 1, you might be getting some cash back from the automaker. The Blue Oval has reportedly been offering about 700 of the pony cars to customers in the Land Down Under with a starting price of $83,365. Aussies gladly shelled out that kind of cash to grab a car Ford has been billing as the “most track-focused Mustang” it’s ever made, but there’s a big problem.
Keokuk, IADaily Gate City

Juvenile runs into police car on minibike

A call complaining about two minibikes driving around town, ended with one of them running into a police vehicle and the driver being arrested and given several charges. The Keokuk police were called at 1:59 p.m. Friday to the 300 block of Bank Street for the report of two mini bikes running a stop sign. Officers responded and one of the minibikes ran from officers.
Buying CarsPosted by
thedrive

This Clean-Looking 1965 Chevy Corvair Packs a C5 Corvette Z06 Engine

Dressed in gleaming medium metallic blue paint with racing stripes, this Corvair is up for auction this month. Named for the slick Corvette and elegant Bel Air, the Chevrolet Corvair has a storied history. With its appearance in January of 1960, it was apparent that Chevrolet’s then-General Manager Ed Cole had put his heart into this car. It was (and still is) the only American-designed, mass-produced passenger car with a rear-mounted, air-cooled engine, and it was widely advertised to appeal to a variety of buyers in two- and four-door versions.
Carsfordauthority.com

2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Teased As Future Mustang Shelby GT500 Rival

It’s been two years since General Motors revealed the C8 Corvette, its first mid-engine variant of the legendary sports car. Since then, the automotive world has patiently awaited the arrival of the more powerful Z06, a model that Chevrolet has thus far remained mum on. Now, finally, the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 has been confirmed, and Chevy shared a short teaser video showing off the model’s high-pitched exhaust note ahead of its official reveal this fall.

Comments / 0

Community Policy