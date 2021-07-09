Cancel
‘The Beast Must Die’: For Cush Jumbo, It’s Her Toughest, Most Demanding Role Yet

By Tambay Obenson
In AMC’s six-part revenge thriller “The Beast Must Die,” Cush Jumbo plays a mother who will stop at nothing to find her son’s killer. It’s her toughest role to date, but she welcomed the challenge. “I was looking for something that would stretch me, and Gaby Chiappe’s script came across...

TV & Videostvinsider.com

‘SharkFest’ and Chris Hemsworth, ‘The Beast Must Die,’ A Hart-Felt ‘Celebrity IOU,’ ‘All-American’ Spinoff

The onslaught of summer shark programming begins with the launch of National Geographic’s SharkFest, kicking off with Thor’s Chris Hemsworth swimming among sharks. Cush Jumbo may have left The Good Fight, but she dominates The Beast Must Die, a British thriller about a grieving mother seeking vengeance. Kevin Hart honors his trainer with an emotional Celebrity IOU. The CW’s All American sets up its Homecoming spinoff with a backdoor pilot. A selective critical checklist of notable Monday TV:
Entertainmenttvinsider.com

‘The Beast Must Die’ Transforms a Schoolteacher Into a Manipulator & Murderer

At the start of this intimate six-part thriller, London schoolteacher Frances Cairnes (The Good Fight’s Cush Jumbo, above) is torn apart by a mother’s worst nightmare: Her young son dies in a hit-and-run while they are vacationing on the Isle of Wight. Her grief turns to rage when the police can’t find the driver, and she vows to track down the beast and impose the death sentence herself.
MoviesPosted by
Distractify

The Film Industry's Most Respected Actor Shares This Connection With 'The Beast Must Die'

For some reason, people and production studios are obsessed with projects that are based on true stories. Folks will absolutely flip their lids if they discover that there's a slight detail that's off when it comes to a movie that's inspired by true events, but for some reason they'll believe a clickbait news article that cites one dubious dead-link source about COVID vaccines containing time-released microchips that turn people into zombies.
TV SeriesRoger Ebert

The Beast Must Die

Cush Jumbo, Billy Howle, and Jared Harris elevate a relatively soapy story in the British export “The Beast Must Die,” a six-part limited series that premiered originally on streamer Britbox in the U.K. and is now unfolding in the United States on AMC+, starting today, July 5th, airing a week later on AMC proper. Examining the manner in which trauma and grief can lead people to make very bad decisions, “The Beast Must Die” also examines privilege and its ability to make people into monsters by giving them lives that never contain consequences. There are times when the filmmaking here underlines the mental states of its character a little too boldly, but the acting carries the project as the trio carve out fascinating, memorable people who feel completely distinct from the plot’s twists and turns. I’m not completely sure it sticks the landing, but I’ll remember these three people when the year ends, and sometimes that’s enough to make a mini-series worth watching.
MoviesSan Francisco Chronicle

Review: ‘The Beast Must Die’ as wicked as ever in new adaptation

“The Beast Must Die” is one resilient, nasty piece of work. Published 83 years ago, the highly entertaining source novel belonged to a series of mystery thrillers written by poet Cecil Day-Lewis, under the pen name Nicholas Blake. It was first adapted to the screen in Argentina in 1952, then in 1968 as an hour-long entry in a U.K. TV anthology series. A year later, the French iteration, released in the U.S. titled “This Man Must Die,” came out and is still revered by film buffs as one of psychological suspense master Claude Chabrol’s finest works.
TV SeriesRepublic

AMC+ IMPORTS THRILLER ‘THE BEAST MUST DIE’

Peak TV needn’t be bleak TV. But they’re often one and the same. AMC+ begins streaming the compelling U.K. series "The Beast Must Die." It will appear on regular old AMC next Monday, July 12. Both a slow burn and an emotional freight train, it takes place on the Isle of Wight, a cozy vacation spot off the southern coast of England. There, two wounded souls collide.
TV & VideosPosted by
IndieWire

‘Cousins’ Trailer: Netflix and ARRAY Present Acclaimed Maori Drama from ‘Waru’ Directors

Based on the novel by celebrated New Zealand author Patricia Grace, “Cousins” tells the story of three women bound by ancestry and separated by time. The film was helmed by Māori filmmaking duo Ainsley Gardiner and Briar Grace-Smith and debuted at number one at New Zealand’s box office when it was released earlier this year. Gardiner is best known as producer on the early films by Taika Waititi, including his acclaimed directorial debut “Eagle vs Shark.” Both Gardiner and Grace-Smith directed segments of the critically beloved 2017 drama “Waru,” which was directed cooperatively.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

Creative Arts Emmy Analysis: ‘The Mandalorian’ Leads, ‘The Underground Railroad’ Disappoints

Disney+ flexed its sci-fi and superhero muscles at the Creative Arts Emmys on Tuesday. “The Mandalorian” came roaring back for Season 2 to lead all craft nominations with 17, followed by Marvel’s trippy “WandaVision,” which scored 15. However, Netflix did better overall, with “The Queen’s Gambit” seizing 12 noms, “The Crown” (Season 4) capturing 11, and “Bridgerton” collecting eight.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

The Beast Must Die: Season One Viewer Votes

Will justice be served in the first season of the The Beast Must Die TV show on AMC? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like The Beast Must Die is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of The Beast Must Die here.
TV Serieschannelguidemag.com

Monday, July 12: Cush Jumbo and Jared Harris Lead Revenge Thriller ‘The Beast Must Die’

All Times Eastern. PBS programming varies regionally. This six-part revenge thriller is based on Nicholas Blake’s novel and is shot on the stunning Isle of Wight. After learning the police investigation into the fatal hit-and-run of her young son has been dropped, Frances Cairnes (Cush Jumbo) takes matters into her own hands. Posing as a novelist researching a new murder mystery, Frances ingratiates herself with the family of George Rattery (Jared Harris), the man she suspects is responsible, and sets a plan in action to kill him. She’s tracked by Detective Inspector Nigel Strangeways (Billy Howle), who has reason to believe his department covered up George’s involvement in the incident. Strangeways works to both prove George’s guilt and head off Frances’ plans for revenge before anyone else dies.
TV SeriesMLive.com

How to Watch AMC’s ‘The Beast Must Die’ for free online

Tonight at 10/9c, tune in to watch the premiere of AMC’s latest thrilling series, The Beast Must Die. This suspenseful drama follows a grieving mother on her quest to avenge her son—searching for the culprit of a hit and run that resulted in the death of her six-year-old. “After learning the police investigation into the fatal hit and run of her young son has been dropped, Frances takes matters into her own hands.” says AMC.
TV SeriesTVGuide.com

The Best Crime Dramas and Murder Mysteries to Watch Right Now

Murder! We hate it when it happens to us, but we're intrigued when it happens to someone else. Even more so when it happens on TV, which has created one of the most compelling genres of television out there. The disgruntled cops who play by their own rules, the suspicious widow with something to hide, the butler! That damn butler! And better yet, murder mysteries and crime dramas come in all sorts of flavors, so if you want to feel compassion or laugh at someone else's misfortune, there's something out there for you.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

‘A Hero’ Review: Asghar Farhadi’s Latest Moral Dilemma Is His Best Film Since ‘A Separation’

Here’s some free advice for any movie characters out there: If you ever happen to stumble upon a random bag full of money — and it’s not much of a stretch to assume that you might someday — the very first thing you should do is look up and check if the opening credits are still floating in the air nearby. If you see the words “directed by Peter Farrelly,” you might be in for a pretty good time and an even better tuxedo. If you see the words “directed by Joel and Ethan Coen,” I regret to inform you that you’re already dead. But in the event that you should come across a sudden windfall only to turn your smiling head to the heavens and see the words “A film by Asghar Farhadi” painted in white letters against the blue skies of Shiraz, well… there’s really no telling what you should do, only that you soon won’t be able to tell if you did the right thing. As one character ruefully observes in Farhadi’s latest film: “Nothing is free in this world.”
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

10 Black Movies to Stream on Amazon Prime Right Now

It might be a Netflix world, but there are plenty of other competitive streaming platforms offering home viewing options that are more bountiful than ever before. Amazon Prime is one of them and, just like Netflix, the streamer offers a library of films, both old and new, that have become increasingly diverse over the years. However, it can still be a difficult task for any discerning viewer, specifically those looking for Black films, to sift through the deluge.
TV Showswegotthiscovered.com

Stephen King Is Recommending A Forgotten Bruce Willis Thriller

Stephen King is obviously best known for his work in the horror genre, making him one of Hollywood’s most valuable resources, based on the fact there are currently upwards of two dozen movies and TV shows in development based on his extensive back catalogue. Despite his preference of the written word, the 73-year-old is happy to recommend any type of entertainment to his social media followers, with forgotten Bruce Willis thriller 16 Blocks among the latest.
Celebritieswmagazine.com

Andie MacDowell Steals The Red Carpet at Cannes

Actress Andie MacDowell has always possessed one of the most gorgeous manes in Hollywood, and she stunned us all on the red carpet at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival when she showed off her natural gray hair and otherworldly voluminous curls. She’s a breathtaking vision, reminding us, as Julianne Moore recently said, that “aging gracefully” is sexist, and the physical effects of age are just as beautiful as markers of youthfulness.

