Lionel Messi has overtaken Cristiano Ronaldo for free-kicks scored, meaning the Argentina captain is now the top scorer direct from free-kicks among all active players. The little magician, technically a free agent after his Barcelona contract expired at the end of June, has always had a spectacular set-piece in his locker. He's so inexplainably good from dead balls that there is even an urban legend going around that he dislocates his ankle with every one he strikes in order to get maximum lift and spin on the ball.