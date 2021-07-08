Lessons Learned from Using Cloud Professional Services in Canada

This IDC PeerScape offers advice for IT executives, sourcing executives, and other business executives to employ when procuring external professional services related to private and hybrid cloud computing environments and public cloud services, specifically infrastructure as a service (IaaS) and platform as a service (PaaS). Cloud adoption in Canada has become mainstream, with half of Canadian organizations with more than 100 employees having now adopted PaaS, and one-third of them having adopted IaaS. However, cloud maturity has not grown accordingly with 52% of organizations stagnating in the lower levels of cloud maturity. IDC conducted 14 interviews with IT executives in Canadian organizations regarding their use of cloud professional services to learn lessons from their experiences accelerating cloud maturity.