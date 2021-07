Summer driving is in full swing after most people have been cooped up for the past year, just in time for gas prices to go over $3.00 a gallon. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, gas prices spiked last week and went up 8 cents to $3.05 in Midland, Odessa sits at $3.04, and El Paso is also at $3.04 making those three West Texas markets the highest gas prices in the state.