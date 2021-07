“The one thing that made the difference for me, is that someone showed me that they cared about me. How your story started isn’t how it ends.” – Cordan Haveron. MANCHESTER, NH – Cordon James Haveron of Cordan James LLC, founder of The Comeback Kids Mentorship Program is paying it forward. The Comeback Kids, is partnering with Living Proof Mentoring Program which received $50,000 in funding from the Summer Matters for All Grant program. Haveron will virtually facilitate his 10-week Comeback Kids program, a social-emotional learning skills course, free for Vermont and New Hampshire youth for those who identify as Black, with a one-hour orientation on July 9 at 5 p.m.